KV namespaces

A KV namespace is a key-value database replicated to Cloudflare’s global network.

Bind your KV namespaces through Wrangler or via the Cloudflare dashboard. KV namespace IDs are public and bound to your account.

​​ Bind your KV namespace through Wrangler

To bind KV namespaces to your Worker, assign an array of the below object to the kv_namespaces key.

binding string The binding name used to refer to the KV namespace.

id string The ID of the KV namespace.

preview_id string The ID of the KV namespace used during wrangler dev .



Example:

wrangler.toml kv_namespaces = [ { binding = "<TEST_NAMESPACE>" , id = "<TEST_ID>" } ]

​​ Bind your KV namespace via the dashboard

To bind the namespace to your Worker in the Cloudflare dashboard: