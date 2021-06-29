Updating your Website for IPFS

It's not required, but it is strongly recommended that websites hosted on IPFS use only relative links, unless linking to a different domain. This is because data can be accessed in many different (but ultimately equivalent) ways:

Using only relative links within a web application supports all of these at once, and gives the most flexibility to the user. The exact method for switching to relative links, if you don't use them already, depends on the framework you use.

These popular JavaScript frameworks are covered in a blog post External link icon Open external link from Pinata External link icon Open external link. They're fixed with minor config changes.

Gatsby is a JavaScript framework based on React. There is a plugin External link icon Open external link for it that ensures links are relative.

Add a file _includes/base.html with the contents:

{ % assign base = '' % } { % assign depth = page . url | split : '/' | size | minus : 1 % } { % if depth <= 1 % } { % assign base = '.' % } { % elsif depth == 2 % } { % assign base = '..' % } { % elsif depth == 3 % } { % assign base = '../..' % } { % elsif depth == 4 % } { % assign base = '../../..' % } { % endif % }

This snippet computes the relative path back to the root of the website from the current page. Update any pages that need to link to the root by adding this at the top:

{ % - include base . html - % }

and prefixing any links with {{base}} . So for example, we'd change href="/css/main.css" to be href="{{base}}/css/main.css"