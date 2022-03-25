Automated Deployment
Static sites are pretty easy to deploy automatically. The code of the site is usually kept in a Git repository and deployed by pushing the latest commit to a repository that’s connected to a Continuous Integration service like Travis CI, or by pushing to a repository directly on the server and activating a post-receive hook. Either way, the production version of the site is built and then copied into the serving path of an Apache or Nginx instance.
IPFS usually fits pretty easily into these systems: instead of copying the production version of a website into the serving path of an HTTP server, you’d upload the same files to an IPFS node and update your DNS records with the new hash. There are several tools that help with different parts of this:
- ipfs-deploy helps upload data to a third-party pinning providers, and automatically update Cloudflare-managed DNS records.
- dnslink-cloudflare is a
script to programmatically update DNSLink records. This can be run with the
-Qflag of
ipfs addthat only outputs the top-level hash.
- Fission’s IPFS support lets you use the Fission IPFS app publishing system from the CLI or from GitHub Actions, while using Cloudflare-managed DNS and gateway.