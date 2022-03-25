Interacting with Ethereum
Interacting with the network via the Cloudflare Distributed Web Gateway is as simple as specifying the correct JSON blob for your query!
Reading from the network
The Cloudflare Ethereum Gateway allows HTTP requests where the body of the
request is set to be the JSON body of the request you would like to make. For
example, if you would like to read the block that is at number
0x2244, then
your JSON blob takes the form:
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "method": "eth_getBlockByNumber", "params": ["0x2244", true], "id": 1 }
Each blob must contain a valid method parameter, the Cloudflare supported
methods are given below
. The
params contains here contains the block number
that we would like to locate, and a boolean expressing whether each individual
transaction in the block should be shown in their entirety (
true), or as stubs
(
false).
If we wanted to send this query to the Ethereum Gateway, then we could use a simple cURL command:
curl https://cloudflare-eth.com -H 'Content-Type: application/json' --data '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","method":"eth_getBlockByNumber","params":["0x1b4", true],"id":1}'
You can also write the same query using the JS fetch API:
await fetch( new Request('https://cloudflare-eth.com', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify({ jsonrpc: '2.0', method: 'eth_getBlockByNumber', params: ['0x2244', true], id: 64, }), headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, })
).then(resp => { return resp.json();
});
The response in both cases will be a JSON blob of the form:
{ "jsonrpc": "2.0", "id": 64, "result": { "difficulty": "0x746ef15b66", "extraData": "0x476574682f76312e302e302f6c696e75782f676f312e342e32", "gasLimit": "0x1388", "gasUsed": "0x0", "hash": "0xd6bb42034740c5d728e774e43a01f26222e0fcc279c504ca5963dc34fe70f392", "logsBloom": "0x00000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000000", "miner": "0xf927a40c8b7f6e07c5af7fa2155b4864a4112b13", "mixHash": "0x975da446e302e6da6cedb3fbaa763c3c203ae88d6fab4924e2a3d34a568c4361", "nonce": "0x88a7f12f49151c83", "number": "0x2244", "parentHash": "0x067fd84ecdbc7491bf5ec7d5d4ead361b1f590eec74797a7f90b4a7d7004a48d", "receiptsRoot": "0x56e81f171bcc55a6ff8345e692c0f86e5b48e01b996cadc001622fb5e363b421", "sha3Uncles": "0x1dcc4de8dec75d7aab85b567b6ccd41ad312451b948a7413f0a142fd40d49347", "size": "0x21b", "stateRoot": "0x828dade2067283e370993ec6a1bda0e65c1310e404a6d5bbb030b596eb80017c", "timestamp": "0x55bb040f", "totalDifficulty": "0x5c328da43525d", "transactions": [], "transactionsRoot": "0x56e81f171bcc55a6ff8345e692c0f86e5b48e01b996cadc001622fb5e363b421", "uncles": [] }
}
For a full list of possible queries, along with examples see the official RPC documentation.
Writing to the network
Currently the Ethereum Gateway allows you to write to the network using the
eth_sendRawTransaction RPC method. This creates a new message call transaction
or a contract creation for signed transactions. The transactions are signed
using a secret key corresponding to your own Ethereum
wallet.
There are guides available at the previous link describing how to set up
such a wallet.
Once you have a wallet set up, and a method of signing your own transactions, you can write that transaction to the Ethereum network via the Cloudflare Ethereum Gateway. Signed transactions we hexadecimal strings of the form:
"0xd46e8dd67c5d32be8d46e8dd67c5d32be8058bb8eb970870f072445675058bb8eb970870f072445675"
Then you can use the Gateway to send the transaction to the network with a cURL command:
curl https://cloudflare-eth.com -H 'Content-Type: application/json' --data '{"jsonrpc":"2.0","method":"eth_sendRawTransaction","params":["0xd46e8dd67c5d32be8d46e8dd67c5d32be8058bb8eb970870f072445675058bb8eb970870f072445675"],"id":1}'
or using a JS fetch API request:
await fetch( new Request('https://cloudflare-eth.com', { method: 'POST', body: JSON.stringify({ jsonrpc: '2.0', method: 'eth_sendRawTransaction', params: [ '0xd46e8dd67c5d32be8d46e8dd67c5d32be8058bb8eb970870f072445675058bb8eb970870f072445675', true, ], id: 1, }), headers: { 'Content-Type': 'application/json', }, })
).then(resp => { return resp.json();
});
(The actual command above will not work, you need to provide your own signed transaction!)
Cloudflare supported API
The full list of API methods that are supported by the Distributed Web Gateway
is given below. The Gateway returns a
403 if a method is specified that is not
supported.
|RPC API method
|Cloudflare Distributed Web Gateway support
|web3_clientVersion
|X
|web3_sha3
|X
|net_version
|X
|net_peerCount
|X
|net_listening
|X
|eth_protocolVersion
|X
|eth_syncing
|X
|eth_coinbase
|eth_mining
|X
|eth_hashrate
|X
|eth_gasPrice
|X
|eth_accounts
|X
|eth_blockNumber
|X
|eth_chainId
|X
|eth_getBalance*
|X
|eth_getStorageAt*
|X
|eth_getTransactionCount*
|X
|eth_getBlockTransactionCountByHash
|X
|eth_getBlockTransactionCountByNumber
|X
|eth_getUncleCountByBlockHash
|X
|eth_getUncleCountByBlockNumber
|X
|eth_getCode*
|X
|eth_sign
|eth_sendTransaction
|eth_sendRawTransaction
|X
|eth_call*
|X
|eth_estimateGas
|X
|eth_getBlockByHash
|X
|eth_getBlockByNumber
|X
|eth_getTransactionByHash
|X
|eth_getTransactionByBlockHashAndIndex
|X
|eth_getTransactionByBlockNumberAndIndex
|X
|eth_getTransactionReceipt
|X
|eth_pendingTransactions
|X
|eth_getUncleByBlockHashAndIndex
|X
|eth_getUncleByBlockNumberAndIndex
|X
|eth_getCompilers
|eth_compileLLL
|eth_compileSolidity
|eth_compileSerpent
|eth_newFilter
|eth_newBlockFilter
|eth_newPendingTransactionFilter
|eth_uninstallFilter
|eth_getFilterChanges
|eth_getFilterLogs
|eth_getLogs*
|X
|eth_getWork
|X
|eth_submitWork
|X
|eth_submitHashrate
|X
|eth_getProof
|X
RPC API methods followed by “*” are only supported for the latest 128 blocks