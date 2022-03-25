Cloudflare Docs
Distributed-Web
Distributed Web Gateway
Connecting your Website

To improve our service, the Ethereum gateway has moved to a Private Beta. During this period, we are not offering self-provisioning of SSL cerificates. You can register to get notified once this service opens up.

You can connect your own domain name to https://cloudflare-eth.com to allow Ethereum network access from your own domain. This means that anyone can send the HTTP (JSON RPC) queries as given in Interacting with the Ethereum Gateway to your own domain. To do this, you should replace https://cloudflare-eth.com with your domain, e.g. myethereumgateway.xyz, as the target of the HTTP query.