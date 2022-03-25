Connecting your Website
To improve our service, the Ethereum gateway has moved to a Private Beta. During this period, we are not offering self-provisioning of SSL cerificates. You can register to get notified once this service opens up.
You can connect your own domain name to https://cloudflare-eth.com to allow
Ethereum network access from your own domain. This means that anyone can send
the HTTP (JSON RPC) queries as given in Interacting with the Ethereum
Gateway
to your own domain. To do this, you should replace
https://cloudflare-eth.com
with your domain, e.g.
myethereumgateway.xyz, as the target of the HTTP
query.