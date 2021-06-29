Connecting your Website

You can connect your own domain name to https://cloudflare-eth.com External link icon Open external link to allow Ethereum network access from your own domain. This means that anyone can send the HTTP (JSON RPC) queries as given in Interacting with the Ethereum Gateway to your own domain. To do this, you should replace https://cloudflare-eth.com with your domain, e.g. myethereumgateway.xyz , as the target of the HTTP query.

To connect your domain to the Cloudflare Ethereum gateway, follow the instructions at https://cloudflare.com/distributed-web-gateway External link icon Open external link on the 'Ethereum' tab. Essentially, you need to:

Go to your DNS settings for your domain. If your website is on Cloudflare, the DNS settings are accessible from your dashboard. If your website is not on Cloudflare, and you need help finding the DNS records, you can use DomainTools External link icon Open external link to identify your registrar. Add a CNAME record from your domain (e.g. www.example.com External link icon Open external link ) to cloudflare-eth.com. Note: if your website is on Cloudflare, the little cloud next to this record will automatically turn grey. Because you’ve CNAME’d to our gateway, you’ll automatically receive Cloudflare's enterprise-level performance and security enhancements, but you won’t be able to control those settings yourself. Navigate to the 'Ethereum' tab of https://cloudflare.com/distributed-web-gateway External link icon Open external link and enter your website domain name into the text box at the bottom of the page. You should receive a message indicating that the domain name setup completed successfully.

Following these instructions will CNAME your domain to the Cloudflare Ethereum Gateway, which will allow you to access the Ethereum network via your domain name. Submitting your your domain name in the form launches a process that provisions an SSL certificate for your website so that you can access the Gateway over HTTPS.