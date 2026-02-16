Use the GraphQL Analytics API to review data for Cloudflare Network Firewall (formerly Magic Firewall) network traffic related to rules matching your traffic. This contains both rules you configured in the Network Firewall dashboard, and the rules managed by Cloudflare as a part of Network Firewall Managed rules and Network Firewall IDS features.

Before you begin, you must have an API token. For additional help getting started with GraphQL Analytics, refer to GraphQL Analytics API.

Obtain Cloudflare Account ID

To construct a Network Firewall GraphQL query for an object, you will need a Cloudflare Account ID

Obtain your Cloudflare Account ID

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account. The URL in your browser's address bar should show https://dash.cloudflare.com/ followed by a hex string. The hex string is your Cloudflare Account ID.

Obtain the rule ID for a firewall rule

To construct queries to gather analytics for a particular rule, you need the rule ID for each firewall rule.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page. In the Custom policies tab, locate the rule you need the rule ID for from the list and select the three dots > Edit. Locate the ID and select the copy button. Select Cancel to return to the Firewall Policies page.

Explore GraphQL schema with Cloudflare Network Firewall query example

In this section, you will run a test query to retrieve a five minute count of all configured Network Firewall rules within five minute intervals. You can copy and paste the code below into GraphiQL.

For additional information about the Analytics schema, refer to Explore the Analytics schema with GraphiQL.

query MagicFirewallExample ( $accountTag : string ! , $start : Time , $end : Time ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { magicFirewallSamplesAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetime_geq : $start, datetime_leq : $end } limit : 2 orderBy : [ datetimeFiveMinute_DESC ] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { datetimeFiveMinute ruleId } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Example queries for Cloudflare Network Firewall

Obtain analytics for a specific rule

Use the example below to display the total number of packets and bits for the top ten suspected malicious traffic streams within the last hour. After receiving the results, you can sort by packet rates with a five minute average.

For each stream, display the:

Source and destination IP addresses

Ingress Cloudflare data centers that received it

Total traffic volume in bits and packets received within the hour

Actions taken by the firewall rule

query MagicFirewallObtainRules ( $accountId : string ! $ruleId : string $start : Time $end : Time ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountId }) { magicFirewallNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { ruleId : $ruleId, datetime_geq : $start, datetime_leq : $end } limit : 10 orderBy : [ avg_packetRateFiveMinutes_DESC ] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { coloCity ipDestinationAddress ipSourceAddress outcome } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Obtain IDS analytics

Use the example below to display the total number of packets and bits for the top 10 traffic streams that Network Firewall IDS has detected in the last hour.

By setting verdict to drop and outcome as pass , we are filtering for traffic that was marked as a detection (i.e. verdict was drop) but was not dropped (for example, outcome was pass ). This is because currently, Network Firewall IDS only detects malicious traffic but does not drop the traffic.

For each stream, display the:

Source and destination IP addresses.

Ingress Cloudflare data centers that received it.

Total traffic volume in bits and packets received within the hour.

query MagicFirewallObtainIDS ( $accountTag : string ! , $start : Time , $end : Time ) { viewer { accounts( filter : { accountTag : $accountTag }) { magicIDPSNetworkAnalyticsAdaptiveGroups( filter : { datetime_geq : $start datetime_leq : $end verdict : drop outcome : pass } limit : 10 orderBy : [ avg_packetRateFiveMinutes_DESC ] ) { sum { bits packets } dimensions { coloCity ipDestinationAddress ipSourceAddress } } } } } Run in GraphQL API Explorer

Alternatively, to inspect all traffic that was analyzed, but grouped into malicious traffic and other traffic, the example below can be used. The response will contain two entries for each five minute timestamp. verdict will be set to drop for malicious traffic, and verdict will be set to pass for traffic that did not match any of the IDS rules.