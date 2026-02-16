 Skip to content
Enable IDS

Cloudflare's IDS takes advantage of the threat intelligence powered by our global network and extends the capabilities of the Cloudflare Firewall to monitor and protect your network from malicious actors.

You can enable IDS through the dashboard or via the API.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies page.

  2. Select IDS and turn on IDS.

IDS rules

IDS rules are run on a subset of packets. IDS also supports the current flows:

  • Cloudflare WAN to Cloudflare WAN.
  • Magic Transit ingress traffic (when egress traffic is handled through direct server return).
  • Magic Transit ingress and egress traffic when Magic Transit has the Egress option enabled.

Next steps

You must configure Logpush to log detected risks. Refer to Configure a Logpush destination for more information. Additionally, all traffic that is analyzed can be accessed via network analytics. Refer to GraphQL Analytics to query the analytics data.