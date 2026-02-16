Enable IDS
Cloudflare's IDS takes advantage of the threat intelligence powered by our global network and extends the capabilities of the Cloudflare Firewall to monitor and protect your network from malicious actors.
You can enable IDS through the dashboard or via the API.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Firewall Policies ↗ page.
-
Select IDS and turn on IDS.
To start using IDS via the API, first create a new ruleset in the
magic-transit-ids-managed phase with a rule which is enabled.
-
Follow instructions in the Rulesets Engine Page to view all rulesets for your account. You must see a ruleset with phase
magic-transit-ids-managedand kind
managed. If not, please contact your account team. The managed ruleset ID will be used in the next step.
-
Create a new root ruleset with a single rule in the
magic_transit_ids_managedphase by running:
With this ruleset added, IDS will start inspecting packets and report any anomalous traffic. Next, you can configure Logpush to start receiving details about the anomalous traffic.
- Use the rule created in the previous step to enable or disable IDS. The Rulesets API documentation describes how to patch a rule.
For example, the following patch request to set the
enabledfield to
falsewill disable IDS. The ruleset and rule ID from the ruleset created in the previous step are used below.
Similarly, sending a patch request with the
enabled field set to
true will enable IDS.
IDS rules are run on a subset of packets. IDS also supports the current flows:
- Cloudflare WAN to Cloudflare WAN.
- Magic Transit ingress traffic (when egress traffic is handled through direct server return).
- Magic Transit ingress and egress traffic when Magic Transit has the Egress option enabled.
You must configure Logpush to log detected risks. Refer to Configure a Logpush destination for more information. Additionally, all traffic that is analyzed can be accessed via network analytics. Refer to GraphQL Analytics to query the analytics data.