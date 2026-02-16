Magic Transit egress
The suggestions in the Minimal ruleset and Extended ruleset are recommendations for ingress traffic.
For Magic Transit egress traffic, consider the following information:
- The Cloudflare Network Firewall (formerly Magic Firewall) rules will apply to both Magic Transit ingress and egress traffic passing via Cloudflare.
- Network Firewall is not stateful for your Magic Transit egress traffic.
- Network Firewall is not stateful in both directions after DDoS mitigations.
- If you have a Network Firewall "default drop" catchall rule for ingress traffic, you will need to add an earlier rule to permit traffic sourced from your Magic Transit prefix with the destination as any to allow outbound egress traffic.