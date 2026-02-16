Collect PCAPs

The PCAPs API needs both system and type to be specified to start a capture. A PCAP's system is the product or logical subsystem where packets are captured, and a PCAP's type is how the captured packets are built into a PCAP file.

Currently, you can only send one collect request per minute for sample PCAPs, and you can only have one running or pending full PCAP at a time.

Full PCAP For full PCAP requests, refer to the required parameters listed at Create full PCAP requests. Note that full packet captures require two more parameters than sample packets. The full PCAP request endpoint also contains optional fields you can use to limit the amount of packets captured. Both full and sample packet requests contain an optional filter_v1 parameter you can use to filter packets by IPv4 Source address, for example. For a full list of the filter options, refer to the parameter lists above. Leave filter_v1 empty to collect all packets without any filtering. Full PCAP example request curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_id}/pcaps \ --header "X-Auth-Email: <EMAIL>" \ --header "X-Auth-Key: <API_KEY>" \ --header "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{ "filter_v1": {}, "time_limit": 300, "packet_limit": 10000, "byte_limit": 100000000, "type": "full", "colo": "ORD", "system": "magic-transit", "destination_conf": "${BUCKET}" }' While the collection is in progress, the response returns the status field as pending . You must wait for the PCAP collection to complete before downloading the file. When the PCAP is ready to download, the status changes to success . Full PCAP example response { " result " : { " id " : "7d7c88382f0b4d5daa9587aa45a1a877" , " submitted " : "2022-06-02T18:38:22.269047Z" , " filter_v1 " : {}, " time_limit " : 300 , " status " : "pending" , " type " : "full" , " system " : "magic-transit" , " packet_limit " : 10000 , " byte_limit " : 100000000 , " colo " : "ORD" , " destination_conf " : "gs://<bucket-name>" // Ensure you use a bucket that you created and registered in the Cloudflare dashboard }, " success " : true , " errors " : [], " messages " : [] }