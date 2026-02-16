Protocol validation rules

Cloudflare Network Firewall (formerly Magic Firewall) supports Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) ↗ to inspect traffic validity and enforce a positive security model.

You can use the sip field when creating a rule to determine if packets are valid SIP Layer 7 (L7) protocol. Refer to Cloudflare Network Firewall fields, specifically the sip field, for more information on this topic.

Contact your account manager if you need Cloudflare Network Firewall to support additional protocols.