Protocol validation rules
Cloudflare Network Firewall (formerly Magic Firewall) supports Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) ↗ to inspect traffic validity and enforce a positive security model.
You can use the
sip field when creating a rule to determine if packets are valid SIP Layer 7 (L7) protocol. Refer to Cloudflare Network Firewall fields, specifically the
sip field, for more information on this topic.
Contact your account manager if you need Cloudflare Network Firewall to support additional protocols.