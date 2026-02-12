In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we have established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.

With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to help you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.

This release brings new capabilities for AI Search, enhanced Workers Script placement controls, and numerous bug fixes based on community feedback. We also begun laying foundational work for improving the v4 to v5 migration process. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the March 2026 release timeline.

Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.

Features

ai_search_instance: add data source for querying AI Search instances

add data source for querying AI Search instances ai_search_token: add data source for querying AI Search tokens

add data source for querying AI Search tokens account: add support for tenant unit management with new unit field

add support for tenant unit management with new field account: add automatic mapping from managed_by.parent_org_id to unit.id

add automatic mapping from to authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates

add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates

add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings

add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings workers_kv: add value field to data source to retrieve KV values directly

add field to data source to retrieve KV values directly workers_script: add script field to data source to retrieve script content

add field to data source to retrieve script content workers_script: add support for simple rate limit binding

add support for rate limit binding workers_script: add support for targeted placement mode with placement.target array for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host)

add support for targeted placement mode with array for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host) workers_script: add placement_mode and placement_status computed fields

add and computed fields zero_trust_dex_test: add data source with filter support for finding specific tests

add data source with filter support for finding specific tests zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: add enabled_entries field for flexible entry management

Bug Fixes

account: map managed_by.parent_org_id to unit.id in unmarshall and add acceptance tests

map to in unmarshall and add acceptance tests authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add certificate normalization to prevent drift

add certificate normalization to prevent drift authenticated_origin_pulls: handle array response and implement full lifecycle

handle array response and implement full lifecycle authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: fix resource and tests

fix resource and tests cloudforce_one_request_message: use correct request_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls dns_zone_transfers_incoming: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls dns_zone_transfers_outgoing: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls email_routing_settings: use correct zone_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls hyperdrive_config: add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift

add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift hyperdrive_config: add normalization for empty mtls objects to prevent unnecessary diffs

add normalization for empty objects to prevent unnecessary diffs magic_network_monitoring_rule: use correct account_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls mtls_certificates: fix resource and test

fix resource and test pages_project: revert build_config to computed optional

revert build_config to computed optional stream_key: use correct account_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls total_tls: use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting

use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting waiting_room_rules: use correct waiting_room_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls workers_script: add support for placement mode/status

add support for placement mode/status zero_trust_access_application: update v4 version on migration tests

update v4 version on migration tests zero_trust_device_posture_rule: update tests to match API

update tests to match API zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: use correct entry_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: use correct entry_id field instead of id in API calls

use correct field instead of in API calls zero_trust_organization: fix plan issues

Chores

add state upgraders to 95+ resources to lay the foundation for replacing Grit (still under active development)

certificate_pack: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion

add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion custom_hostname_fallback_origin: add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support

add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support dns_record: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion

add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion leaked_credential_check: add import functionality and tests

add import functionality and tests load_balancer_pool: add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format

add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format pages_project: add state migration handlers

add state migration handlers tiered_cache: add state migration handlers

add state migration handlers zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: deprecate entries field in favor of enabled_entries