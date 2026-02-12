Changelog
New updates and improvements at Cloudflare.
In January 2025, we announced the launch of the new Terraform v5 Provider. We greatly appreciate the proactive engagement and valuable feedback from the Cloudflare community following the v5 release. In response, we have established a consistent and rapid 2-3 week cadence ↗ for releasing targeted improvements, demonstrating our commitment to stability and reliability.
With the help of the community, we have a growing number of resources that we have marked as stable ↗, with that list continuing to grow with every release. The most used resources ↗ are on track to be stable by the end of March 2026, when we will also be releasing a new migration tool to help you migrate from v4 to v5 with ease.
This release brings new capabilities for AI Search, enhanced Workers Script placement controls, and numerous bug fixes based on community feedback. We also begun laying foundational work for improving the v4 to v5 migration process. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the March 2026 release timeline.
Thank you for continuing to raise issues. They make our provider stronger and help us build products that reflect your needs.
- ai_search_instance: add data source for querying AI Search instances
- ai_search_token: add data source for querying AI Search tokens
- account: add support for tenant unit management with new
unitfield
- account: add automatic mapping from
managed_by.parent_org_idto
unit.id
- authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull certificates
- authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: add data source for querying hostname-specific authenticated origin pull certificates
- authenticated_origin_pulls_settings: add data source for querying authenticated origin pull settings
- workers_kv: add
valuefield to data source to retrieve KV values directly
- workers_script: add
scriptfield to data source to retrieve script content
- workers_script: add support for
simplerate limit binding
- workers_script: add support for targeted placement mode with
placement.targetarray for specifying placement targets (region, hostname, host)
- workers_script: add
placement_modeand
placement_statuscomputed fields
- zero_trust_dex_test: add data source with filter support for finding specific tests
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: add
enabled_entriesfield for flexible entry management
- account: map
managed_by.parent_org_idto
unit.idin unmarshall and add acceptance tests
- authenticated_origin_pulls_certificate: add certificate normalization to prevent drift
- authenticated_origin_pulls: handle array response and implement full lifecycle
- authenticated_origin_pulls_hostname_certificate: fix resource and tests
- cloudforce_one_request_message: use correct
request_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- dns_zone_transfers_incoming: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- dns_zone_transfers_outgoing: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- email_routing_settings: use correct
zone_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- hyperdrive_config: add proper handling for write-only fields to prevent state drift
- hyperdrive_config: add normalization for empty
mtlsobjects to prevent unnecessary diffs
- magic_network_monitoring_rule: use correct
account_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- mtls_certificates: fix resource and test
- pages_project: revert build_config to computed optional
- stream_key: use correct
account_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- total_tls: use upsert pattern for singleton zone setting
- waiting_room_rules: use correct
waiting_room_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- workers_script: add support for placement mode/status
- zero_trust_access_application: update v4 version on migration tests
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: update tests to match API
- zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: use correct
entry_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: use correct
entry_idfield instead of
idin API calls
- zero_trust_organization: fix plan issues
- add state upgraders to 95+ resources to lay the foundation for replacing Grit (still under active development)
- certificate_pack: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
- custom_hostname_fallback_origin: add comprehensive lifecycle test and migration support
- dns_record: add state migration handler for SDKv2 to Framework conversion
- leaked_credential_check: add import functionality and tests
- load_balancer_pool: add state migration handler with detection for v4 vs v5 format
- pages_project: add state migration handlers
- tiered_cache: add state migration handlers
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: deprecate
entriesfield in favor of
enabled_entries
This release includes bug fixes, the stabilization of even more popular resources, and more.
- custom_pages: add "waf_challenge" as new supported error page type identifier in both resource and data source schemas
- list: enhance CIDR validator to check for normalized CIDR notation requiring network address for IPv4 and IPv6
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
- magic_wan_gre_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP-related attributes and validators
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add automatic_return_routing attribute for automatic routing control
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add BGP configuration support with new BGP model attribute
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add bgp_status computed attribute for BGP connection status information
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: add custom_remote_identities attribute for custom identity configuration
- magic_wan_ipsec_tunnel: enhance schema with BGP and identity-related attributes
- ruleset: add request body buffering support
- ruleset: enhance ruleset data source with additional configuration options
- workers_script: add observability logs attributes to list data source model
- workers_script: enhance list data source schema with additional configuration options
- account_member: fix resource importability issues
- dns_record: remove unnecessary fmt.Sprintf wrapper around LoadTestCase call in test configuration helper function
- load_balancer: fix session_affinity_ttl type expectations to match Float64 in initial creation and Int64 after migration
- workers_kv: handle special characters correctly in URL encoding
- account_subscription: update schema description for rate_plan.sets attribute to clarify it returns an array of strings
- api_shield: add resource-level description for API Shield management of auth ID characteristics
- api_shield: enhance auth_id_characteristics.name attribute description to include JWT token configuration format requirements
- api_shield: specify JSONPath expression format for JWT claim locations
- hyperdrive_config: add description attribute to name attribute explaining its purpose in dashboard and API identification
- hyperdrive_config: apply description improvements across resource, data source, and list data source schemas
- hyperdrive_config: improve schema descriptions for cache settings to clarify default values
- hyperdrive_config: update port description to clarify defaults for different database types
- ai_search: Add AI Search endpoints (6f02adb ↗)
- certificate_pack: Ensure proper Terraform resource ID handling for path parameters in API calls (081f32a ↗)
- worker_version: Support
startup_time_ms(286ab55 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_integration_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_entry: Support
upload_status(7dc0fe3 ↗)
- zero_trust_gateway_policy: Support
forensic_copy(5741fd0 ↗)
- zero_trust_list: Support additional types (category, location, device) (5741fd0 ↗)
- access_rules: Add validation to prevent state drift. Ideally, we'd use Semantic Equality but since that isn't an option, this will remove a foot-gun. (4457791 ↗)
- cloudflare_pages_project: Addressing drift issues (6edffcf ↗) (3db318e ↗)
- cloudflare_worker: Can be cleanly imported (4859b52 ↗)
- cloudflare_worker: Ensure clean imports (5b525bc ↗)
- list_items: Add validation for IP List items to avoid inconsistent state (b6733dc ↗)
- zero_trust_access_application: Remove all conditions from sweeper (3197f1a ↗)
- spectrum_application: Map missing fields during spectrum resource import (#6495 ↗) (ddb4e72 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
Resource affected:
api_shield_discovery_operation
Cloudflare continuously discovers and updates API endpoints and web assets of your web applications. To improve the maintainability of these dynamic resources, we are working on reducing the need to actively engage with discovered operations.
The corresponding public API endpoint of discovered operations ↗ is not affected and will continue to be supported.
- pages_project: Add v4 -> v5 migration tests (#6506 ↗)
- account_members: Makes member policies a set (#6488 ↗)
- pages_project: Ensures non empty refresh plans (#6515 ↗)
- R2: Improves sweeper (#6512 ↗)
- workers_kv: Ignores value import state for verify (#6521 ↗)
- workers_script: No longer treats the migrations attribute as WriteOnly (#6489 ↗)
- workers_script: Resolves resource drift when worker has unmanaged secret (#6504 ↗)
- zero_trust_device_posture_rule: Preserves input.version and other fields (#6500 ↗) and (#6503 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_custom_profile: Adds sweepers for
dlp_custom_profile
- zone_subscription|account_subscription: Adds
partners_entas valid enum for
rate_plan.id(#6505 ↗)
- zone: Ensures datasource model schema parity (#6487 ↗)
- subscription: Updates import signature to accept account_id/subscription_id to import account subscription (#6510 ↗)
We suggest waiting to migrate to v5 while we work on stabilization. This helps with avoiding any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized ↗. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
Please be aware that there are breaking changes for the
cloudflare_api_tokenand
cloudflare_account_tokenresources. These changes eliminate configuration drift caused by policy ordering differences in the Cloudflare API.
For more specific information about the changes or the actions required, please see the detailed Repository changelog ↗.
- New resources and data sources added
- cloudflare_connectivity_directory
- cloudflare_sso_connector
- cloudflare_universal_ssl_setting
- api_token+account_tokens: state upgrader and schema bump (#6472 ↗)
- docs: make docs explicit when a resource does not have import support
- magic_transit_connector: support self-serve license key (#6398 ↗)
- worker_version: add content_base64 support
- worker_version: boolean support for run_worker_first (#6407 ↗)
- workers_script_subdomains: add import support (#6375 ↗)
- zero_trust_access_application: add proxy_endpoint for ZT Access Application (#6453 ↗)
- zero_trust_dlp_predefined_profile: Switch DLP Predefined Profile endpoints, introduce enabled_entries attribut
- account_token: token policy order and nested resources (#6440 ↗)
- allow r2_bucket_event_notification to be applied twice without failing (#6419 ↗)
- cloudflare_worker+cloudflare_worker_version: import for the resources (#6357 ↗)
- dns_record: inconsistent apply error (#6452 ↗)
- pages_domain: resource tests (#6338 ↗)
- pages_project: unintended resource state drift (#6377 ↗)
- queue_consumer: id population (#6181 ↗)
- workers_kv: multipart request (#6367 ↗)
- workers_kv: updating workers metadata attribute to be read from endpoint (#6386 ↗)
- workers_script_subdomain: add note to cloudflare_workers_script_subdomain about redundancy with cloudflare_worker (#6383 ↗)
- workers_script: allow config.run_worker_first to accept list input
- zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback: drift issues (#6365 ↗)
- zero_trust_device_custom_profile: resolve drift issues (#6364 ↗)
- zero_trust_dex_test: correct configurability for 'targeted' attribute to fix drift
- zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config: remove warp_routing from cloudflared_config (#6471 ↗)
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized. We will be releasing a new migration tool in March 2026 to help support v4 to v5 transitions for our most popular resources.
- New resources and data sources added
This release includes a new resource,
cloudflare_snippet, which replaces
cloudflare_snippets.
cloudflare_snippetis now considered deprecated but can still be used. Please utilize
cloudflare_snippetas soon as possible.
- Resources stabilized:
cloudflare_zone_setting
cloudflare_worker_script
cloudflare_worker_route
tiered_cache
-
- NEW resource
cloudflare_snippetwhich should be used in place of
cloudflare_snippets.
cloudflare_snippetsis now deprecated. This enables the management of Cloudflare's snippet functionality through Terraform.
- DNS Record Improvements: Enhanced handling of DNS record drift detection
- Load Balancer Fixes: Resolved
created_onfield inconsistencies and improved pool configuration handling
- Bot Management: Enhanced auto-update model state consistency and fight mode configurations
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5921: In cloudflare_ruleset removing an existing rule causes recreation of later rules ↗
- #5904: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application is not idempotent ↗
- #5898: (cloudflare_workers_script) Durable Object migrations not applied ↗
- #5892: cloudflare_workers_script secret_text environment variable gets replaced on every deploy ↗
- #5891: cloudflare_zone suddenly started showing drift ↗
- #5882: cloudflare_zero_trust_list always marked for change due to read only attributes ↗
- #5879: cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_certificate unable to manage resource (cant mark as active/inactive) ↗
- #5858: cloudflare_dns_records is always updated in-place ↗
- #5839: Recurring change on cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy after upgrade to V5 provider & also setting expiration fails ↗
- #5811: Reusable policies are imported as inline type for cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application ↗
- #5795: cloudflare_zone_setting inconsistent value of "editable" upon apply ↗
- #5789: Pagination issue fetching all policies in "cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policies" data source ↗
- #5770: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application type warp diff on every apply ↗
- #5765: V5 / cloudflare_zone_dnssec fails with HTTP/400 "Malformed request body" ↗
- #5755: Unable to manage Cloudflare managed WAF rules via Terraform ↗
- #5738: v4 to v5 upgrade failing Error: no schema available AND Unable to Read Previously Saved State for UpgradeResourceState ↗
- #5727: cloudflare_ruleset http_request_cache_settings bypass mismatch between dashboard and terraform ↗
- #5700: cloudflare_account_member invalid type 'string' for field 'roles' ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new issue if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stabilization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stabilized.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Resources stabilized:
- Resources stabilized:
cloudflare_argo_smart_routing
cloudflare_bot_management
cloudflare_list
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_load_balancer_monitor
cloudflare_load_balancer_pool
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_managed_transforms
cloudflare_url_normalization_settings
cloudflare_snippet
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_certificate
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_mtls_hostname_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy
cloudflare_zone
-
- Multipart handling restored for
cloudflare_snippet
cloudflare_bot_managementdiff issues resolves when running
terraform planand
terraform apply
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, refer to the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5017: 'Uncaught Error: No such module' using cloudflare_snippets ↗
- #5701: cloudflare_workers_script migrations for Durable Objects not recorded in tfstate; cannot be upgraded between versions ↗
- #5640: cloudflare_argo_smart_routing importing doesn't read the actual value ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.
If you'd like more information on migrating to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition. These migration scripts do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Resources stabilized:
- Resources stablized:
cloudflare_custom_pages
cloudflare_page_rule
cloudflare_dns_record
cloudflare_argo_tiered_caching
-
- Addressed chronic drift issues in
cloudflare_logpush_job,
cloudflare_zero_trust_dns_location,
cloudflare_ruleset&
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_zone_subscriptonreturns expected values
rate_plan.idfrom former versions
cloudflare_workers_scriptcan now successfully be destroyed with bindings & migration for Durable Objects now recorded in tfstate
- Ability to configure
add_headersunder
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5666: cloudflare_ruleset example lists id which is a read-only field ↗
- #5578: cloudflare_logpush_job plan always suggests changes ↗
- #5552: 5.4.0: Since provider update, existing cloudflare_list_item would be recreated "created" state ↗
- #5670: cloudflare_zone_subscription: uses wrong ID field in Read/Update ↗
- #5548: cloudflare_api_token resource always shows changes (drift) ↗
- #5634: cloudflare_workers_script with bindings fails to be destroyed ↗
- #5616: cloudflare_workers_script Unable to deploy worker assets ↗
- #5331: cloudflare_workers_script 500 internal server error when uploading python ↗
- #5701: cloudflare_workers_script migrations for Durable Objects not recorded in tfstate; cannot be upgraded between versions ↗
- #5704: cloudflare_workers_script randomly fails to deploy when changing compatibility_date ↗
- #5439: cloudflare_workers_script (v5.2.0) ignoring content and bindings properties ↗
- #5522: cloudflare_workers_script always detects changes after apply ↗
- #5693: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider gives recurring change on OTP pin login ↗
- #5567: cloudflare_r2_custom_domain doesn't roundtrip jurisdiction properly ↗
- #5179: Bad request with when creating cloudflare_api_shield_schema resource ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding off on migration to v5 while we work on stablization. This help will you avoid any blocking issues while the Terraform resources are actively being stablized.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Resources stablized:
- Addressed permanent diff bug on Cloudflare Tunnel config
- State is now saved correctly for Zero Trust Access applications
- Exact match is now working as expected within
data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policynow supports OIDC claims & diff issues resolved
- Self hosted applications with private IPs no longer require a public domain for
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application.
- New resource:
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_warp_connector
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5563: cloudflare_logpull_retention is missing import ↗
- #5608: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy in 5.5.0 provider gives error upon apply unexpected new value: .app_count: was cty.NumberIntVal(0), but now cty.NumberIntVal(1) ↗
- #5612: data.cloudflare_zero_trust_access_applications does not exact match ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5662: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy does not support OIDC claims ↗
- #5565: Running Terraform with the cloudflare_zero_trust_access_policy resource results in updates on every apply, even when no changes are made - breaks idempotency ↗
- #5529: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application: self hosted applications with private ips require public domain ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
We suggest holding on migration to v5 while we work on stablization of the v5 provider. This will ensure Cloudflare can work ahead and avoid any blocking issues.
If you'd like more information on migrating from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider
cloudflare_zone
-
-
cloudflare_page_rulesruntime panic when setting
cache_levelto
cache_ttl_by_status
- Failure to serialize requests in
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config
- Undocumented field 'priority' on
zone_lockdownresource
- Missing importability for
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallbackand
cloudflare_account_subscription
- New resources:
cloudflare_schema_validation_operation_settings
cloudflare_schema_validation_schemas
cloudflare_schema_validation_settings
cloudflare_zero_trust_device_settings
-
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5098: 500 Server Error on updating 'zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network' Terraform resource ↗
- #5148: cloudflare_user_agent_blocking_rule doesn’t actually support user agents ↗
- #5472: cloudflare_zone showing changes in plan after following upgrade steps ↗
- #5508: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_config failed to serialize http request ↗
- #5509: cloudflare_zone: Problematic Terraform behaviour with paused zones ↗
- #5520: Resource 'cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route' is not working ↗
- #5524: Optional fields cause crash in cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared(s) when left null ↗
- #5526: Provider v5 migration issue: no import method for cloudflare_zero_trust_device_default_profile_local_domain_fallback ↗
- #5532: cloudflare_zero_trust_access_identity_provider detects changes on every plan ↗
- #5561: cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared: cannot rotate tunnel secret ↗
- #5569: cloudflare_zero_trust_device_custom_profile_local_domain_fallback not allowing multiple DNS Server entries ↗
- #5577: Panic modifying page_rule resource ↗
- #5653: cloudflare_zone_setting resource schema confusion in 5.5.0: value vs enabled ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
cloudflare_zone_setting
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_page_rule
-
- Zone settings can be re-applied without client errors
- Page rules conversion errors are fixed
- Failure to apply changes to
cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_route
- Other bug fixes
For a more detailed look at all of the changes, see the changelog ↗ in GitHub.
- #5304: Importing cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy invalid attribute filter value ↗
- #5303: cloudflare_page_rule import does not set values for all of the fields in terraform state ↗
- #5178: cloudflare_page_rule Page rule creation with redirect fails ↗
- #5336: cloudflare_turnstile_wwidget not able to udpate ↗
- #5418: cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules: Provider returned invalid result object after apply ↗
- #5423: cloudflare_zone_setting: "Invalid value for zone setting always_use_https" ↗
If you have an unaddressed issue with the provider, we encourage you to check the open issues ↗ and open a new one if one does not already exist for what you are experiencing.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗.
- Broad fixes across resources with recurring diffs, including, but not limited to:
- Removes the
worker_platforms_script_secretresource from the provider (see migration guide ↗ for alternatives—applicable to both Workers and Workers for Platforms)
- Removes duplicated fields in
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rulesresource
- Fixes
cloudflare_workers_routeid issues #5134 ↗ #5501 ↗
- Fixes issue around refreshing resources that have unsupported response types
Affected resources
cloudflare_certificate_pack
cloudflare_registrar_domain
cloudflare_stream_download
cloudflare_stream_webhook
cloudflare_user
cloudflare_workers_kv
cloudflare_workers_script
- Fixes
cloudflare_workers_kvstate refresh issues
- Fixes issues around configurability of nested properties without computed values for the following resources
Affected resources
cloudflare_account
cloudflare_account_dns_settings
cloudflare_account_token
cloudflare_api_token
cloudflare_cloud_connector_rules
cloudflare_custom_ssl
cloudflare_d1_database
cloudflare_dns_record
email_security_trusted_domains
cloudflare_hyperdrive_config
cloudflare_keyless_certificate
cloudflare_list_item
cloudflare_load_balancer
cloudflare_logpush_dataset_job
cloudflare_magic_network_monitoring_configuration
cloudflare_magic_transit_site
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_lan
cloudflare_magic_transit_site_wan
cloudflare_magic_wan_static_route
cloudflare_notification_policy
cloudflare_pages_project
cloudflare_queue
cloudflare_queue_consumer
cloudflare_r2_bucket_cors
cloudflare_r2_bucket_event_notification
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lifecycle
cloudflare_r2_bucket_lock
cloudflare_r2_bucket_sippy
cloudflare_ruleset
cloudflare_snippet_rules
cloudflare_snippets
cloudflare_spectrum_application
cloudflare_workers_deployment
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_application
cloudflare_zero_trust_access_group
- Fixed defaults that made
cloudflare_workers_scriptfail when using Assets
- Fixed Workers Logpush setting in
cloudflare_workers_scriptmistakenly being readonly
- Fixed
cloudflare_pages_projectbroken when using "source"
The detailed changelog ↗ is available on GitHub.
If you are evaluating a move from v4 to v5, please make use of the migration guide ↗. We have provided automated migration scripts using Grit which simplify the transition, although these do not support implementations which use Terraform modules, so customers making use of modules need to migrate manually. Please make use of
terraform planto test your changes before applying, and let us know if you encounter any additional issues either by reporting to our GitHub repository ↗, or by opening a support ticket ↗.
- Removes the
Dozens of Cloudflare Terraform Provider resources now have proper drift detection
In Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, dozens of resources now have proper drift detection. Before this fix, these resources would indicate they needed to be updated or replaced — even if there was no real change. Now, you can rely on your
terraform planto only show what resources are expected to change.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- API Shield
- Argo Smart Routing
- Argo Tiered Caching
- Bot Management
- BYOIP
- D1
- DNS
- Email Routing
- Hyperdrive
- Observatory
- Pages
- R2
- Rules
- SSL/TLS
- Waiting Room
- Workers
- Zero Trust
Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values
In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema ↗ are now annotated with
x-sensitive: true. This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.
This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features:
- Alerts and Audit Logs
- Device API
- DLP
- DNS
- Magic Visibility
- Magic WAN
- TLS Certs and Hostnames
- Tunnels
- Turnstile
- Workers
- Zaraz
Cloudflare's v5 Terraform Provider is now generally available. With this release, Terraform resources are now automatically generated based on OpenAPI Schemas. This change brings alignment across our SDKs, API documentation, and now Terraform Provider. The new provider boosts coverage by increasing support for API properties to 100%, adding 25% more resources, and more than 200 additional data sources. Going forward, this will also reduce the barriers to bringing more resources into Terraform across the broader Cloudflare API. This is a small, but important step to making more of our platform manageable through GitOps, making it easier for you to manage Cloudflare just like you do your other infrastructure.
The Cloudflare Terraform Provider v5 is a ground-up rewrite of the provider and introduces breaking changes for some resource types. Please refer to the upgrade guide ↗ for best practices, or the blog post on automatically generating Cloudflare's Terraform Provider ↗ for more information about the approach.
For more info