Cloudflare Terraform Provider now properly redacts sensitive values

In the Cloudflare Terraform Provider ↗ versions 5.2.0 and above, sensitive properties of resources are redacted in logs. Sensitive properties in Cloudflare's OpenAPI Schema ↗ are now annotated with x-sensitive: true . This results in proper auto-generation of the corresponding Terraform resources, and prevents sensitive values from being shown when you run Terraform commands.

This issue affected resources ↗ related to these products and features: