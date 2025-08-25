Cloudflare Secrets Store is now integrated with AI Gateway, allowing you to store, manage, and deploy your AI provider keys in a secure and seamless configuration through Bring Your Own Key ↗. Instead of passing your AI provider keys directly in every request header, you can centrally manage each key with Secrets Store and deploy in your gateway configuration using only a reference, rather than passing the value in plain text.

You can now create a secret directly from your AI Gateway in the dashboard ↗ by navigating into your gateway -> Provider Keys -> Add.

You can also create your secret with the newly available ai_gateway scope via wrangler ↗, the Secrets Store dashboard ↗, or the API ↗.

Then, pass the key in the request header using its Secrets Store reference:

curl -X POST https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<ACCOUNT_ID>/my-gateway/anthropic/v1/messages \ --header 'cf-aig-authorization: ANTHROPIC_KEY_1 \ --header 'anthropic-version: 2023-06-01' \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --data '{"model": "claude-3-opus-20240229", "messages": [{"role": "user", "content": "What is Cloudflare?"}]}'

Or, using Javascript:

import Anthropic from '@anthropic-ai/sdk'; const anthropic = new Anthropic({ apiKey: "ANTHROPIC_KEY_1", baseURL: "https://gateway.ai.cloudflare.com/v1/<ACCOUNT_ID>/my-gateway/anthropic", }); const message = await anthropic.messages.create({ model: 'claude-3-opus-20240229', messages: [{role: "user", content: "What is Cloudflare?"}], max_tokens: 1024 });

For more information, check out the blog ↗!