 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
DirectoryAPISDKsChangelog

Stablecoin payments

You can pay for Cloudflare services with USDC stablecoin at the checkout. Stablecoin payments support one-time charges and recurring billing, including usage-based products.

How stablecoin payments work

  1. Checkout: Select Crypto in the payment method picker, alongside card, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.
  2. Wallet connection: You are redirected to a Stripe-hosted page at crypto.stripe.com to connect your wallet.
  3. Smart contract permit: Sign a one-time permit to authorize the initial charge and, for recurring subscriptions, future automatic charges.
  4. On-chain confirmation: Your subscription activates after on-chain confirmation, typically within seconds.

For recurring billing, Cloudflare charges your saved wallet each cycle. You only need to act if your wallet balance runs out or you revoke the permit.

Supported stablecoins and wallets

ItemValue
StablecoinsUSDC on Base and Polygon
WalletsMetaMask, Phantom, Coinbase Wallet, and 400+ wallets via WalletConnect
Invoice currencyUS dollars (USD)
Chargebacks and disputesNot available. Stablecoin payments are final once confirmed on-chain.

Recurring billing

The smart contract permit authorizes future automatic charges for:

  • Monthly or annual subscription renewals for paid plans
  • Usage-based charges billed at threshold for Workers, R2, and Stream
  • Prorated charges for plan upgrades

Each charge is processed against the saved permit. No action is required between cycles.

Payment failures

Stablecoin payments fail for a small number of well-defined reasons:

ReasonWhat happensHow to resolve
Insufficient fundsYour wallet does not have enough USDCAdd USDC to the wallet, then retry. Subscriptions enter dunning until the payment succeeds.
Approval revokedYou revoked or reduced the permit below the payment amountReturn to the checkout and reconnect your wallet to issue a new permit
Wallet screeningPre-transaction screening flagged the walletUse a different wallet or payment method

Refunds

Refunds for stablecoin payments are returned as USDC to the wallet you paid from. Refunds typically arrive within minutes, compared to 5–10 business days for card refunds.

View your payment history

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.

  2. Go to Manage Account > Billing.

    Go to Billing

  3. Select Invoices. Stablecoin payments are listed with payment method crypto.

FAQ

Network fees and gas

Gas fees for the on-chain transaction are paid by your wallet to the network. Cloudflare does not add a markup or transaction fee for stablecoin payments. The amount charged in USDC matches your invoice amount in USD.

Smart contract permit scope

The permit authorizes charges for the specific subscription you are activating. You can revoke it at any time from your wallet. Revoking it stops future automatic charges; existing subscriptions enter dunning until you reconnect a wallet or switch payment methods.

Multiple payment methods

You can have a crypto wallet and a card on file at the same time. The card serves as a fallback if the wallet charge fails.

Pending state during on-chain confirmation

Stablecoin payments pass through a processing state while the on-chain transaction confirms. This typically takes a few seconds but can take longer if the network is congested. The payment resolves automatically.