Metadata filtering
Metadata filtering narrows down search results based on metadata, so only relevant content is retrieved. The filter narrows down results prior to retrieval, so that you only query the scope of documents that matter.
Here is an example of metadata filtering using Workers Binding but it can be easily adapted to use the REST API instead.
You can currently filter by the
folder and
modified_date of an R2 object. Currently, custom metadata attributes are not supported.
The directory to the object. For example, the
folder of the object at
llama/logistics/llama-logistics.mdx is
llama/logistics/. Note that the
folder does not include a leading
/.
Note that
folder filter only includes files exactly in that folder, so files in subdirectories are not included. For example, specifying
folder: "llama/" will match files in
llama/ but does not match files in
llama/logistics.
The timestamp indicating when the object was last modified. Comparisons are supported using a 13-digit Unix timestamp (milliseconds), but values will be rounded to 10 digits (seconds). For example,
1735689600999 or
2025-01-01 00:00:00.999 UTC will be rounded down to
1735689600000, corresponding to
2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC.
You can create simple comparison filters or an array of comparison filters using a compound filter.
You can compare a metadata attribute (for example,
folder or
modified_date) with a target value using a comparison filter.
The available operators for the comparison are:
|Operator
|Description
eq
|Equals
ne
|Not equals
gt
|Greater than
gte
|Greater than or equals to
lt
|Less than
lte
|Less than or equals to
You can use a compound filter to combine multiple comparison filters with a logical operator.
The available compound operators are:
and,
or.
Note the following limitations with the compound operators:
- No nesting combinations of
and's and
or's, meaning you can only pick 1
andor 1
or.
- When using
or:
- Only the
eqoperator is allowed.
- All conditions must filter on the same key (for example, all on
folder)
- Only the
You can see the metadata attributes of your retrieved data in the response under the property
attributes for each retrieved chunk. For example:
