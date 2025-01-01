Metadata filtering narrows down search results based on metadata, so only relevant content is retrieved. The filter narrows down results prior to retrieval, so that you only query the scope of documents that matter.

Here is an example of metadata filtering using Workers Binding but it can be easily adapted to use the REST API instead.

const answer = await env . AI . autorag ( "my-autorag" ) . search ( { query : "How do I train a llama to deliver coffee?" , filters : { type : "and" , filters : [ { type : "eq" , key : "folder" , value : "llama/logistics/" , }, { type : "gte" , key : "modified_date" , value : "1735689600000" , // unix timestamp for 2025-01-01 }, ] , }, } ) ;

Metadata attributes

You can currently filter by the folder and modified_date of an R2 object. Currently, custom metadata attributes are not supported.

folder

The directory to the object. For example, the folder of the object at llama/logistics/llama-logistics.mdx is llama/logistics/ . Note that the folder does not include a leading / .

Note that folder filter only includes files exactly in that folder, so files in subdirectories are not included. For example, specifying folder: "llama/" will match files in llama/ but does not match files in llama/logistics .

The timestamp indicating when the object was last modified. Comparisons are supported using a 13-digit Unix timestamp (milliseconds), but values will be rounded to 10 digits (seconds). For example, 1735689600999 or 2025-01-01 00:00:00.999 UTC will be rounded down to 1735689600000 , corresponding to 2025-01-01 00:00:00 UTC .

Filter schema

You can create simple comparison filters or an array of comparison filters using a compound filter.

Comparison filter

You can compare a metadata attribute (for example, folder or modified_date ) with a target value using a comparison filter.

filters : { type : "operator" , key : "metadata_attribute" , value : "target_value" }

The available operators for the comparison are:

Operator Description eq Equals ne Not equals gt Greater than gte Greater than or equals to lt Less than lte Less than or equals to

Compound filter

You can use a compound filter to combine multiple comparison filters with a logical operator.

filters : { type : "compound_operator" , filters : [ ... ] }

The available compound operators are: and , or .

Note the following limitations with the compound operators:

No nesting combinations of and 's and or 's, meaning you can only pick 1 and or 1 or .

's and 's, meaning you can only pick 1 or 1 . When using or : Only the eq operator is allowed. All conditions must filter on the same key (for example, all on folder )

:

Response

You can see the metadata attributes of your retrieved data in the response under the property attributes for each retrieved chunk. For example: