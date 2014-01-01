Monitor waiting room status

You can monitor the status of your waiting rooms using the dashboard or the API.

Future work will create a separate area of application analytics for Cloudflare Waiting Rooms.

​ Status in the dashboard

Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.

The Status column displays the current state of the waiting room:

Not Queueing : Waiting room enabled, but has not reached traffic threshold to send visitors to waiting room. Shows estimated number of users in the application.

: Queueing : Waiting room enabled and sending visitors to waiting room. Shows estimated number of users in the queue. On hover, shows maximum wait time expected for users.

: Disabled : The waiting room is suspended.

: The waiting room is suspended. Queue All : Forces all traffic to queue in the waiting room. On hover, shows estimated number of users in the queue.

:

​ Status in the API

Check whether traffic is queueing in a configured waiting room External link icon Open external link by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:

GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}/status

The response is:

queueing if visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room.

if visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room. not_queueing if the room is empty or if the waiting room is suspended.

To check whether a configured waiting room is suspended or whether the traffic is force-queued to the waiting room, append the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

The endpoint above fetches all settings External link icon Open external link for a configured waiting room:

"success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "REDACTED" , "created_on" : "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "name" : "shop_waiting_room" , "description" : "Waiting room for webshop" , "suspended" : false , "host" : "shop.example.com" , "path" : "/shop" , "queue_all" : true , "new_users_per_minute" : 200 , "total_active_users" : 300 , "session_duration" : 1 , } }

The value of suspended indicates whether a waiting room is activated or suspended:

false : The waiting room is activated.

: The waiting room is activated. true : The waiting room is suspended.

The value of queue_all indicates whether all traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room:

false : Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold.

: Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold. true : All traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room, and no traffic passes from the waiting room to the origin.

​ Queueing activation

Waiting rooms queue traffic at the data-center level to increase scalability, letting each data center make decisions independently.

Because of this design, a waiting room might queue traffic from a specific data centers before the waiting room reaches its limit of new_users_per_minute .