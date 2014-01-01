Monitor waiting room status
You can monitor the status of your waiting rooms using the dashboard or the API.
Status in the dashboard
Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.
The Status column displays the current state of the waiting room:
- Not Queueing:
- Waiting room enabled, but has not reached traffic threshold to send visitors to waiting room.
- Shows estimated number of users in the application.
- Queueing:
- Waiting room enabled and sending visitors to waiting room.
- Shows estimated number of users in the queue.
- On hover, shows maximum wait time expected for users.
- Disabled: The waiting room is suspended.
- Queue All:
- Forces all traffic to queue in the waiting room.
- On hover, shows estimated number of users in the queue.
Status in the API
Check whether traffic is queueing in a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL:
GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}/status
The response is:
queueingif visitors are currently queueing in the waiting room.
not_queueingif the room is empty or if the waiting room is suspended.
To check whether a configured waiting room is suspended or whether the traffic is force-queued to the waiting room, append the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.
GET zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}
The endpoint above fetches all settings for a configured waiting room:
"success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "REDACTED", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "suspended": false, "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "queue_all": true, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, }}
The value of
suspended indicates whether a waiting room is activated or suspended:
false: The waiting room is activated.
true: The waiting room is suspended.
The value of
queue_all indicates whether all traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room:
false: Visitors are diverted to the waiting room only if traffic exceeds the configured threshold.
true: All traffic is forced to queue in the waiting room, and no traffic passes from the waiting room to the origin.
Queueing activation
Waiting rooms queue traffic at the data-center level to increase scalability, letting each data center make decisions independently.
Because of this design, a waiting room might queue traffic from a specific data centers before the waiting room reaches its limit of
new_users_per_minute.
To stop a waiting room from active queueing, increase the minimum values for
new_users_per_minute and
total_active_users.