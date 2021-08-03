Support mobile app traffic
If you need to manage mobile app traffic, Cloudflare provides a JSON-friendly waiting room that sits in front of your API endpoints:
- When a user is queued, we return our own JSON response.
- When a user leaves the waiting room, we forward their request to your origin server and return your default JSON.
Since the format of the waiting room response is controlled by an HTTP header (
Accept: application/json or
Accept: text/html), a single waiting room can handle both mobile and web traffic.
Before you begin
This tutorial assumes you have previously planned out and created a waiting room.
Step 1 — Prepare your mobile app
Integrate waiting room variables
To utilize a waiting room, you need to create a new template in your mobile app to receive the JSON response.
Use the following variables to display information about a waiting room:
inWaitingRoom: Boolean indicating if the user is in the Waiting Room (always true).
waitTime: Integer indicating the current estimated time in minutes the user will wait in the Waiting Room. Only valid if
waitTimeKnownis true.
waitTimeKnown: Boolean indicating if
waitTimeis accurate. If false,
waitTimeis not available.
waitTimeFormatted: String displaying the
waitTimefor users, formatted in English. If
waitTimeKnownis false,
waitTimeFormattedwill display "unavailable".
queueIsFull: Boolean indicating if the Waiting Room's queue is currently full and not accepting new users at the moment.
queueAll: Boolean indicating if all users will be queued in the Waiting Room and no one will be let into the origin website.
lastUpdated: String displaying the timestamp as an ISO 8601 string of the user's last attempt to leave the waiting room and access the origin website. The user is able to make another attempt after
refreshIntervalSecondspast this time. If the user makes a request too soon, it will be ignored and
lastUpdatedwill not change.
refreshIntervalSeconds: Integer indicating the number of seconds after
lastUpdateduntil the user can attempt to leave the waiting room and access the origin website.
Allow cookies
Since a waiting room requires cookies, your mobile app will need to support cookies. For ease of use, consider using a cookie manager like CookieJar.
Step 2 — Enable JSON response
To receive a JSON response, you first need to enable that option on your waiting room:
- Via the dashboard: When customizing a waiting room, toggle JSON Response to On.
- Via the API: When creating a waiting room, set
json_response_enabledto
true.
Step 3 — Get JSON data
To get the JSON data associated with a waiting room, make a request to that endpoint with the header
Accept: application/json.
Request
curl -X GET "https://example.com/waitingroom" \ -H "Accept: application/json"
Response
{ "cfWaitingRoom": { "inWaitingRoom": true, "waitTime": 5, "waitTimeKnown": true, "waitTimeFormatted": "5 minutes", "queueIsFull": false, "queueAll": false, "lastUpdated": "2021-08-03T23:46:00.000Z", "refreshIntervalSeconds": 20 }}