Support mobile app traffic

If you need to manage mobile app traffic, Cloudflare provides a JSON-friendly waiting room that sits in front of your API endpoints:

When a user is queued , we return our own JSON response . When a user leaves the waiting room, we forward their request to your origin server and return your default JSON.

Since the format of the waiting room response is controlled by an HTTP header ( Accept: application/json or Accept: text/html ), a single waiting room can handle both mobile and web traffic.

Only certain customers can support mobile traffic with their waiting rooms. For more details, see our Plans page.

​ Before you begin

This tutorial assumes you have previously planned out and created a waiting room.

​ Step 1 — Prepare your mobile app

​ Integrate waiting room variables

To utilize a waiting room, you need to create a new template in your mobile app to receive the JSON response.

Use the following variables to display information about a waiting room:

inWaitingRoom : Boolean indicating if the user is in the Waiting Room (always true).

: Boolean indicating if the user is in the Waiting Room (always true). waitTime : Integer indicating the current estimated time in minutes the user will wait in the Waiting Room. Only valid if waitTimeKnown is true.

: Integer indicating the current estimated time in minutes the user will wait in the Waiting Room. Only valid if is true. waitTimeKnown : Boolean indicating if waitTime is accurate. If false, waitTime is not available.

: Boolean indicating if is accurate. If false, is not available. waitTimeFormatted : String displaying the waitTime for users, formatted in English. If waitTimeKnown is false, waitTimeFormatted will display "unavailable".

: String displaying the for users, formatted in English. If is false, will display "unavailable". queueIsFull : Boolean indicating if the Waiting Room's queue is currently full and not accepting new users at the moment.

: Boolean indicating if the Waiting Room's queue is currently full and not accepting new users at the moment. queueAll : Boolean indicating if all users will be queued in the Waiting Room and no one will be let into the origin website.

: Boolean indicating if all users will be queued in the Waiting Room and no one will be let into the origin website. lastUpdated : String displaying the timestamp as an ISO 8601 string of the user's last attempt to leave the waiting room and access the origin website. The user is able to make another attempt after refreshIntervalSeconds past this time. If the user makes a request too soon, it will be ignored and lastUpdated will not change.

: String displaying the timestamp as an ISO 8601 string of the user's last attempt to leave the waiting room and access the origin website. The user is able to make another attempt after past this time. If the user makes a request too soon, it will be ignored and will not change. refreshIntervalSeconds : Integer indicating the number of seconds after lastUpdated until the user can attempt to leave the waiting room and access the origin website.

​ Allow cookies

Since a waiting room requires cookies, your mobile app will need to support cookies. For ease of use, consider using a cookie manager like CookieJar External link icon Open external link.

​ Step 2 — Enable JSON response

To receive a JSON response, you first need to enable that option on your waiting room:

Via the dashboard : When customizing a waiting room , toggle JSON Response to On .

: When , toggle to . Via the API: When creating a waiting room External link icon Open external link , set json_response_enabled to true .

​ Step 3 — Get JSON data

To get the JSON data associated with a waiting room, make a request to that endpoint with the header Accept: application/json .

Request curl - X GET "https://example.com/waitingroom" \ - H "Accept: application/json"