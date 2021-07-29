Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Waiting Room
Waiting Room
Waiting Room
Edit and delete waiting rooms

You can manage your waiting rooms using the Waiting Rooms dashboard or the API.

Using the dashboard

Edit a waiting room

  1. In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
  2. On a record, click Edit.
  3. Click Settings.
  4. Edit the settings. For a description of settings, refer to Configuration settings.
  5. Click Next. If you have access to customized templates, you could also adjust the template.
  6. Once you get to Review, click Save.

Delete a waiting room

  1. In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms.
  2. On a record, click Delete.
  3. Select Delete again.

Using the API

Edit a waiting room

Replace a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

PUT zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

Update a configured waiting room by appending the following endpoint to the Cloudflare API base URL.

PATCH zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}

You only need to include the parameters that you want to update in the data field of the PATCH request.

Delete a waiting room

Delete a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API to the Cloudflare API base URL.

DELETE zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms/{identifier}