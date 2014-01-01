Create a waiting room via the API

For additional context on creating a waiting room, see Get started .

Create a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API External link icon Open external link to the Cloudflare API base URL.

POST zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms

The Cloudflare API base URL is:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4

For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests External link icon Open external link in the Cloudflare API documentation.

For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints External link icon Open external link.

Configure your waiting room with the following required parameters in the data field:

name - A unique name for the waiting room. Use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores.

- A unique name for the waiting room. Use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores. host - Host name for which you want to configure a waiting room.

- Host name for which you want to configure a waiting room. total_active_users - The total number of active user sessions on the route at a point in time.

- The total number of active user sessions on the route at a point in time. new_users_per_minute - The number of new users gaining entry into the route every minute.

The following parameters are optional:

path - The path within the host for which you want to configure a waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths as well.

- The path within the host for which you want to configure a waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths as well. description - A description of the the waiting room.

- A description of the the waiting room. session_duration - Lifetime of a cookie (in minutes) set by Cloudflare for users who get access to the route.

- Lifetime of a cookie (in minutes) set by Cloudflare for users who get access to the route. custom_page_html - HTML code to customize the appearance of your waiting room. Cloudflare provides a sample HTML template that enables the display of estimated wait time on the waiting room page. The default waiting room is used if custom_page_html is not specified. See Waiting Room API properties External link icon Open external link .

The following example API request configures a waiting room.

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"name":"shop_waiting_room", "description":"Waiting room for webshop", "host":"shop.example.com", "path":"/shop", "new_users_per_minute":200, "total_active_users":300, "session_duration":1 }'

The response for the request above is:

{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "id": "1111111111111111111111", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1 } ] }

​ Customize a waiting room web page

You can use the Waiting Room API to customize the web page served to visitors when they are placed in a virtual waiting room.

In the following PATCH request, the custom_page_html field contains the HTML code for the customized waiting room:

curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms/{waiting-room-id}" -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"custom_page_html":"<p>Include custom HTML here</p>"}'

{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "id": "1111111111111111111111", "name": "webshop-waiting-room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "example.com", "path": "/shop", "suspended": false, "queue_all": false, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, "custom_page_html": "<p>Include custom HTML here</p>", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" } ] }

​ Preview the HTML code for a customized waiting room

Before making an API request to configure a waiting room web page with customized HTML, you can preview your custom HTML by uploading it to a preview endpoint:

POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/waiting_rooms/preview

In the request body, include the customized HTML content in the custom_html field:

{ "custom_html": "<p>Include custom HTML here</p>" }

Note that you pass HTML content to the preview endpoint in the custom_html field, but when you are using the API to configure a waiting room, you pass the HTML content in the custom_page_html field.

Example request:

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms/preview" -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"custom_html":"<p>Include custom HTML here</p>"}'

The preview endpoint returns a temporary URL in the response body where you can preview your custom page:

{ "result": { "preview_url": "https://waitingrooms.dev/preview/111111111111" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [] }

You do not have to have a Cloudflare account to access the preview link, so you can validate the waiting room webpage on multiple devices.

​ Preview the default or current waiting room web page

After generating a preview URL External link icon Open external link, use the following endpoint to generate a link to preview the currently configured web page for a waiting room, or the default page if no custom page is configured.

GET https://waitingrooms.dev/preview/{preview-id}

The link in the response displays the content of the custom_page_html field, rendered with mustache External link icon Open external link.