Create a waiting room via the API
Create a waiting room by appending the following endpoint in the Waiting Room API to the Cloudflare API base URL.
POST zones/{zone_identifier}/waiting_rooms
The Cloudflare API base URL is:
https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4
For authentication instructions, see Getting Started: Requests in the Cloudflare API documentation.
For help with endpoints and pagination, see Getting Started: Endpoints.
Configure your waiting room with the following required parameters in the
data field:
name- A unique name for the waiting room. Use only alphanumeric characters, hyphens, and underscores.
host- Host name for which you want to configure a waiting room.
total_active_users- The total number of active user sessions on the route at a point in time.
new_users_per_minute- The number of new users gaining entry into the route every minute.
The following parameters are optional:
path- The path within the host for which you want to configure a waiting room. The waiting room will be enabled for all subpaths as well.
description- A description of the the waiting room.
session_duration- Lifetime of a cookie (in minutes) set by Cloudflare for users who get access to the route.
custom_page_html- HTML code to customize the appearance of your waiting room. Cloudflare provides a sample HTML template that enables the display of estimated wait time on the waiting room page. The default waiting room is used if
custom_page_htmlis not specified. See Waiting Room API properties.
Example
The following example API request configures a waiting room.
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data '{"name":"shop_waiting_room", "description":"Waiting room for webshop", "host":"shop.example.com", "path":"/shop", "new_users_per_minute":200, "total_active_users":300, "session_duration":1 }'
The response for the request above is:
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "id": "1111111111111111111111", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "name": "shop_waiting_room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "shop.example.com", "path": "/shop", "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1 } ]}
Customize a waiting room web page
You can use the Waiting Room API to customize the web page served to visitors when they are placed in a virtual waiting room.
In the following PATCH request, the
custom_page_html field contains the HTML code for the customized waiting room:
curl -X PATCH "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms/{waiting-room-id}" -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"custom_page_html":"<p>Include custom HTML here</p>"}'
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": [ { "id": "1111111111111111111111", "name": "webshop-waiting-room", "description": "Waiting room for webshop", "host": "example.com", "path": "/shop", "suspended": false, "queue_all": false, "new_users_per_minute": 200, "total_active_users": 300, "session_duration": 1, "custom_page_html": "<p>Include custom HTML here</p>", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" } ]}
Preview the HTML code for a customized waiting room
Before making an API request to configure a waiting room web page with customized HTML, you can preview your custom HTML by uploading it to a preview endpoint:
POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/<zone_id>/waiting_rooms/preview
In the request body, include the customized HTML content in the
custom_html field:
{ "custom_html": "<p>Include custom HTML here</p>"}
Note that you pass HTML content to the preview endpoint in the
custom_html field, but when you are using the API to configure a waiting room, you pass the HTML content in the
custom_page_html field.
Example request:
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/waiting_rooms/preview" -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" -H "X-Auth-Key: xxxxxxxx" -H "Content-Type: application/json" --data '{"custom_html":"<p>Include custom HTML here</p>"}'
The preview endpoint returns a temporary URL in the response body where you can preview your custom page:
{ "result": { "preview_url": "https://waitingrooms.dev/preview/111111111111" }, "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": []}
You do not have to have a Cloudflare account to access the preview link, so you can validate the waiting room webpage on multiple devices.
Preview the default or current waiting room web page
After generating a preview URL, use the following endpoint to generate a link to preview the currently configured web page for a waiting room, or the default page if no custom page is configured.
GET https://waitingrooms.dev/preview/{preview-id}
The link in the response displays the content of the
custom_page_html field, rendered with mustache.
Use the optional
force_queue query parameter to preview the waiting room web page when all traffic is force-queued.