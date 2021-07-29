Skip to content
Control waiting room traffic

You can suspend or enable your waiting rooms, and force all traffic to a waiting room using the user interface or the API.

Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.

Waiting Rooms User Interface

Use the Queue All and Enabled switches in the dashboard to manage the status of your waiting rooms.

Waiting Rooms DashboardWaiting Room API
Dashboard SettingNotesParameterAPI Notes
Enabled
  • Default is On.
  • When activated, the waiting room is available.
  • When deactivated, the waiting room is suspended: all traffic goes to the origin, even if Queue All is activated.
suspended
  • Default is false.
  • When suspended is false, the waiting room is available.
  • When suspended is true, the waiting room is suspended: all traffic goes to the origin, even if queue_all is true.
Queue All
  • Default is Off.
  • When activated, all new visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room, and do not enter the origin. Only known visitors with a valid __cfwaitingroom cookie can re-enter the origin.
  • When deactivated, new visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic is above the threshold.
queue_all
  • Default is false.
  • When queue_all is true, all new visitor traffic is forced to the enabled waiting room. Only known visitors with a valid __cfwaitingroom cookie can re-enter the origin.
  • When queue_all is false, visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic is above the threshold.

The following table summarizes how Enabled and Queue All settings affect requests to host/path.

EnabledQueue AllStatus
On suspended = falseOff queue_all = falseThis is the default state. New visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic exceeds a configured threshold.
On suspended = falseOn queue_all = trueAll non-known traffic queues in the waiting room indefinitely: it cannot access the origin.
Off suspended = trueOff queue_all = falseAll traffic goes to the origin.
Off suspended = trueOn queue_all = trueAll traffic goes to the origin.