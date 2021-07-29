Control waiting room traffic
You can suspend or enable your waiting rooms, and force all traffic to a waiting room using the user interface or the API.
Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.
Use the Queue All and Enabled switches in the dashboard to manage the status of your waiting rooms.
|Waiting Rooms Dashboard
|Waiting Room API
|Dashboard Setting
|Notes
|Parameter
|API Notes
|Enabled
- Default is On.
- When activated, the waiting room is available.
- When deactivated, the waiting room is suspended: all traffic goes to the origin, even if Queue All is activated.
suspended
- Default is
false.
- When
suspended is
false, the waiting room is available.
- When
suspended is
true, the waiting room is suspended: all traffic goes to the origin, even if
queue_all is true.
|Queue All
- Default is Off.
- When activated, all new visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room, and do not enter the origin. Only known visitors with a valid
__cfwaitingroom cookie can re-enter the origin.
- When deactivated, new visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic is above the threshold.
queue_all
- Default is
false.
- When
queue_all is
true, all new visitor traffic is forced to the enabled waiting room. Only known visitors with a valid
__cfwaitingroom cookie can re-enter the origin.
- When
queue_all is
false, visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic is above the threshold.
The following table summarizes how Enabled and Queue All settings affect requests to
host/path.
|Enabled
|Queue All
|Status
|On
suspended =
false
|Off
queue_all =
false
|This is the default state. New visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic exceeds a configured threshold.
|On
suspended =
false
|On
queue_all =
true
|All non-known traffic queues in the waiting room indefinitely: it cannot access the origin.
|Off
suspended =
true
|Off
queue_all =
false
|All traffic goes to the origin.
|Off
suspended =
true
|On
queue_all =
true
|All traffic goes to the origin.