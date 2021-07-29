Control waiting room traffic

You can suspend or enable your waiting rooms, and force all traffic to a waiting room using the user interface or the API.

Open the Waiting Rooms dashboard to view the list of your waiting rooms.

Use the Queue All and Enabled switches in the dashboard to manage the status of your waiting rooms.

Waiting Rooms Dashboard Waiting Room API Dashboard Setting Notes Parameter API Notes Enabled Default is On .

. When activated, the waiting room is available.

When deactivated, the waiting room is suspended: all traffic goes to the origin, even if Queue All is activated. suspended Default is false .

. When suspended is false , the waiting room is available.

is , the waiting room is available. When suspended is true , the waiting room is suspended: all traffic goes to the origin, even if queue_all is true. Queue All Default is Off .

. When activated, all new visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room, and do not enter the origin. Only known visitors with a valid __cfwaitingroom cookie can re-enter the origin.

cookie can re-enter the origin. When deactivated, new visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic is above the threshold. queue_all Default is false .

. When queue_all is true , all new visitor traffic is forced to the enabled waiting room. Only known visitors with a valid __cfwaitingroom cookie can re-enter the origin.

is , all new visitor traffic is forced to the enabled waiting room. Only known visitors with a valid cookie can re-enter the origin. When queue_all is false , visitors are diverted to the enabled waiting room only if traffic is above the threshold.

Note Activating Queue All suspends access to the origin: new visitors queue indefinitely in an enabled waiting room until Queue All is deactivated. Once Queue All is deactivated, Cloudflare respects the waiting room configuration.

The following table summarizes how Enabled and Queue All settings affect requests to host/path .