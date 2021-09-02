Customize a waiting room

To design and preview the appearance of a waiting room, select the Customization tab in the Create Waiting Room page.

Cloudflare offers options to customize the appearance of your waiting room:

Default waiting room : An unbranded waiting room that displays an estimated waiting time to visitors.

: An unbranded waiting room that displays an estimated waiting time to visitors. Custom waiting room : Edit template text or create your own HTML code: Customize both HTML or CSS content, including fonts, colors, static images, additional languages and more. Edit content directly in the dashboard or import relevant files.

: Edit template text or create your own HTML code: Support mobile app traffic : Toggle to also enable a JSON response with a user's status in the waiting room.

​ Default waiting room

To choose the default, unbranded waiting room:

Select a waiting room. Go to the Customization step. Click Default Waiting Room.

​ Custom waiting room

Only certain customers can customize their waiting rooms. For more details, see our Plans page.

To customize a waiting room:

Select a waiting room. Go to the Customization step. Click Custom Waiting Room.

You can edit the HTML code directly in the text box:

Click Download Template to download a HTML file containing the default template content to your computer.

to download a HTML file containing the default template content to your computer. Click Download to download a HTML file containing the text box content to your computer.

to download a HTML file containing the text box content to your computer. Click Copy to copy the text from the text box to your clipboard, then paste it into an editor of your choice.

The template text contains code to display the wait time. If you want to display the estimated wait time to visitors, do not delete this content.

​ Upload an HTML file

Click Import to upload a HTML file from your computer. Select the file in the dialog and click Open.

Make further edits in the text box. Include the code to display the wait time to display the estimated queue time on the waiting room page or create your own custom page using available variables.

​ Display wait time

The following content in the <main> section of the template HTML code displays the wait time:

< h2 id = " time-remaining " > < noscript > {{#waitTimeKnown}}Your estimated wait time is {{waitTimeFormatted}}...{{/waitTimeKnown}} {{^waitTimeKnown}}{{#queueIsFull}}The estimated wait time is greater than a day. You will automatically be placed in the queue once space is available.{{/queueIsFull}} {{^queueIsFull}}Your estimated wait time is unavailable.{{/queueIsFull}}{{/waitTimeKnown}} </ noscript > </ h2 >

The following script within the <body> section after <main> fetches the wait time:

< script type = " text/javascript " > var remainingEl = document . getElementById ( 'time-remaining' ) ; var waitTime = { { waitTime } } ; var waitTimeKnown = { { waitTimeKnown } } ; var remainingString = 'Your estimated wait time is ' ; if ( ! waitTimeKnown ) { remainingString += 'unavailable.' } else { if ( waitTime === 1 ) { remainingString += waitTime + ' minute...' ; } else { remainingString += waitTime + ' minutes...' ; } } remainingEl . innerText = remainingString ; </ script >

​ Available variables

When you create a waiting room with custom HTML, you can have access to several variables to customize your response. For a full list of variables, refer to the json_response_enabled parameter in the Cloudflare API docs External link icon Open external link.

Customize your waiting room to display in any language supported by the UTF-8 character set. Additionally, all variables support internationalization except for waitTimeFormatted (English only).

​ Preview waiting room

To preview the appearance of a waiting room:

In your application, go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. Either create a waiting room or edit an existing one . Go to the Review step. Click Preview Waiting Room:

Choose Queueing to display the waiting room appearance when it is enabled on the dashboard and Queue all is not enabled.

to display the waiting room appearance when it is enabled on the dashboard and is not enabled. Choose Queue All to display the waiting room appearance when it is enabled on the dashboard and Queue all is enabled. When Queue all is enabled for a waiting room, the estimated wait time is not displayed.