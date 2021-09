To queue all visitors prior to a time-based offering:

Go to Traffic > Waiting Rooms. On a waiting room: Set Enabled to On. Set Queue All to On. Your waiting room will begin queueing all visitors and will not allow any visitors to the path protected by your waiting room. On hover, the waiting room will show the estimated number of users in the queue. To begin allowing visitors to the path protected by your waiting room, set Queue All to Off.