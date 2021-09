Though you can change your queueing method, it may affect users if your waiting room is actively queueing:

From FIFO to Random : Users will no longer be ordered based on their cookie timestamp, which may affect the displayed wait time.

: Users will no longer be ordered based on their cookie timestamp, which may affect the displayed wait time. From Random to FIFO: Users will be ordered based on their cookie timestamp, meaning any new users move to the end of the FIFO queue.