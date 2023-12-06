Metadata Filtering
In addition to providing an input vector to your query, you can also filter by vector metadata associated with every vector. Query results only include vectors that match
filter criteria, i.e.,
filter is applied first then
topK results taken from the filtered set.
By using metadata filtering to limit the scope of a query, you can filter by specific customer IDs, tenant, product category or any other metadata you associate with your vectors.
Supported operations
Optional
filter property on
query() method specifies metadata filter.
- Operators:
$eq(equals),
$ne(not equals)
filtermust be non-empty object whose compact JSON representation must be less than 2048 bytes
filterobject keys cannot be empty, contain
" | .(dot is reserved for nesting), start with
$, or be longer than 512 characters
filterobject non-nested values can be
string,
number,
boolean, or
nullvalues
Valid
filter examples:
Implicit
$eq operator
{ "streaming_platform": "netflix" }
Explicit operator
{ "someKey": { "$ne": true } }
Implicit logical
AND with multiple keys
{ "pandas.nice": 42, "someKey": { "$ne": true } }
Keys define nesting with
. (dot)
{ "pandas.nice": 42 } // looks for { "pandas": { "nice": 42 } }
Examples
Add metadata
With the following index definition:
$ npx wrangler vectorize create tutorial-index --dimensions=3 --metric=cosine
Metadata can be added when inserting or upserting vectors.
const newMetadataVectors: Array<VectorizeVector> = [{id: "1",values: [32.4, 74.1, 3.2],metadata: { url: "/products/sku/13913913", streaming_platform: "netflix" }},{id: "2",values: [15.1, 19.2, 15.8],metadata: { url: "/products/sku/10148191", streaming_platform: "hbo" }},{id: "3",values: [0.16, 1.2, 3.8],metadata: { url: "/products/sku/97913813", streaming_platform: "amazon" }},{ id: "4",values: [75.1, 67.1, 29.9],metadata: { url: "/products/sku/418313", streaming_platform: "netflix" }},{id: "5",values: [58.8, 6.7, 3.4],metadata: { url: "/products/sku/55519183", streaming_platform: "hbo" }},];// Upsert vectors with added metadata, returning a count of the vectors upserted and their vector IDslet upserted = await env.YOUR_INDEX.upsert(newMetadataVectors);
Query examples
Use the
query() method:
let queryVector: Array<number> = [54.8, 5.5, 3.1];// Best match is vector id = 5 (score closet to 1)let originalMatches = await env.YOUR_INDEX.query(queryVector, { topK: 3, returnValues: true, returnMetadata: true });
Results without metadata filtering:
{"matches": [{"id": "5","score": 0.999909486,"values": [58.79999923706055, 6.699999809265137, 3.4000000953674316],"metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/55519183","streaming_platform": "hbo"}},{"id": "4","score": 0.789848214,"values": [75.0999984741211, 67.0999984741211, 29.899999618530273],"metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/418313","streaming_platform": "netflix"}},{"id": "2","score": 0.611976262,"values": [15.100000381469727, 19.200000762939453, 15.800000190734863],"metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/10148191","streaming_platform": "hbo"}}]}
The same
query() method with a
filter property supports metadata filtering.
let queryVector: Array<number> = [54.8, 5.5, 3.1];// Best match is vector id = 4 with metadata filterlet metadataMatches = await env.YOUR_INDEX.query(queryVector, { topK: 3, filter: { streaming_platform: "netflix" }, returnValues: true, returnMetadata: true } )
Results with metadata filtering:
{"matches": [{"id": "4","score": 0.789848214,"values": [ 75.0999984741211, 67.0999984741211, 29.899999618530273],"metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/418313","streaming_platform": "netflix"}},{"id": "1","score": 0.491185264,"values": [32.400001525878906, 74.0999984741211, 3.200000047683716],"metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/13913913","streaming_platform": "netflix"}}]}
Limitations
- Only newly created indexes on or after 2023-12-06 support metadata filtering. Previously created indexes cannot be migrated to support metadata filtering.