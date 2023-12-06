Metadata Filtering

In addition to providing an input vector to your query, you can also filter by vector metadata associated with every vector. Query results only include vectors that match filter criteria, i.e., filter is applied first then topK results taken from the filtered set.

By using metadata filtering to limit the scope of a query, you can filter by specific customer IDs, tenant, product category or any other metadata you associate with your vectors.

​​ Supported operations

Optional filter property on query() method specifies metadata filter.

Operators: $eq (equals), $ne (not equals)

(equals), (not equals) filter must be non-empty object whose compact JSON representation must be less than 2048 bytes

must be non-empty object whose compact JSON representation must be less than 2048 bytes filter object keys cannot be empty, contain " | . (dot is reserved for nesting), start with $ , or be longer than 512 characters

object keys cannot be empty, contain (dot is reserved for nesting), start with , or be longer than 512 characters filter object non-nested values can be string , number , boolean , or null values

Valid filter examples:

Implicit $eq operator



{ "streaming_platform" : "netflix" }

Explicit operator



{ "someKey" : { "$ne" : true } }

Implicit logical AND with multiple keys



{ "pandas.nice" : 42 , "someKey" : { "$ne" : true } }

Keys define nesting with . (dot)



{ "pandas.nice" : 42 }

​​ Add metadata

With the following index definition:



$ npx wrangler vectorize create tutorial-index --dimensions=3 --metric=cosine

Metadata can be added when inserting or upserting vectors.



const newMetadataVectors : Array < VectorizeVector > = [ { id : "1" , values : [ 32.4 , 74.1 , 3.2 ] , metadata : { url : "/products/sku/13913913" , streaming_platform : "netflix" } } , { id : "2" , values : [ 15.1 , 19.2 , 15.8 ] , metadata : { url : "/products/sku/10148191" , streaming_platform : "hbo" } } , { id : "3" , values : [ 0.16 , 1.2 , 3.8 ] , metadata : { url : "/products/sku/97913813" , streaming_platform : "amazon" } } , { id : "4" , values : [ 75.1 , 67.1 , 29.9 ] , metadata : { url : "/products/sku/418313" , streaming_platform : "netflix" } } , { id : "5" , values : [ 58.8 , 6.7 , 3.4 ] , metadata : { url : "/products/sku/55519183" , streaming_platform : "hbo" } } , ] ; let upserted = await env . YOUR_INDEX . upsert ( newMetadataVectors ) ;

​​ Query examples

Use the query() method:



let queryVector : Array < number > = [ 54.8 , 5.5 , 3.1 ] ; let originalMatches = await env . YOUR_INDEX . query ( queryVector , { topK : 3 , returnValues : true , returnMetadata : true } ) ;

Results without metadata filtering:



{ "matches" : [ { "id" : "5" , "score" : 0.999909486 , "values" : [ 58.79999923706055 , 6.699999809265137 , 3.4000000953674316 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/55519183" , "streaming_platform" : "hbo" } } , { "id" : "4" , "score" : 0.789848214 , "values" : [ 75.0999984741211 , 67.0999984741211 , 29.899999618530273 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/418313" , "streaming_platform" : "netflix" } } , { "id" : "2" , "score" : 0.611976262 , "values" : [ 15.100000381469727 , 19.200000762939453 , 15.800000190734863 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/10148191" , "streaming_platform" : "hbo" } } ] }

The same query() method with a filter property supports metadata filtering.



let queryVector : Array < number > = [ 54.8 , 5.5 , 3.1 ] ; let metadataMatches = await env . YOUR_INDEX . query ( queryVector , { topK : 3 , filter : { streaming_platform : "netflix" } , returnValues : true , returnMetadata : true } )

Results with metadata filtering:



{ "matches" : [ { "id" : "4" , "score" : 0.789848214 , "values" : [ 75.0999984741211 , 67.0999984741211 , 29.899999618530273 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/418313" , "streaming_platform" : "netflix" } } , { "id" : "1" , "score" : 0.491185264 , "values" : [ 32.400001525878906 , 74.0999984741211 , 3.200000047683716 ] , "metadata" : { "url" : "/products/sku/13913913" , "streaming_platform" : "netflix" } } ] }