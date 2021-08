Step 4: Service configuration

Once an account has been created, subscriptions created, and access granted to end-customers (if needed), the only thing left is to configure the account and zones as needed. This can be done by anyone with access to the account (based on their permissions). Configuration does not differ from doing configuration for any normal Cloudflare account. API documentation can be found at api.cloudflare.com External link icon Open external link or in the other developer docs sections here.