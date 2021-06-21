Tutorial
Having access to Cloudflare’s provisioning capabilities allows you to more easily create and manage Cloudflare accounts. The following tutorial will get you started making API calls to provision accounts, users, and services.
Step 1: Provisioning resources
- Creating accounts
- Creating zones
Step 2: User access
- Determining how users will access Cloudflare resources
- Creating users
- Inviting users to provisioned accounts
Step 3: Enabling services
- Creating services
- Modifying an account’s service
- Removing services
Step 4: Service configuration
- Modifying zone settings and other services