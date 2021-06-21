Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Tenant
Cloudflare Docs
Tenant
GitHub icon
Visit Tenant on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Tutorial

Having access to Cloudflare’s provisioning capabilities allows you to more easily create and manage Cloudflare accounts. The following tutorial will get you started making API calls to provision accounts, users, and services.

Start

Step 1: Provisioning resources

  • Creating accounts
  • Creating zones

Step 2: User access

  • Determining how users will access Cloudflare resources
  • Creating users
  • Inviting users to provisioned accounts

Step 3: Enabling services

  • Creating services
  • Modifying an account’s service
  • Removing services

Step 4: Service configuration

  • Modifying zone settings and other services