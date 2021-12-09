Get started

This guide covers the steps you need to take to set up Security Center in your Cloudflare account for the first time.

A Cloudflare account

At least one zone onboarded to Cloudflare

​ Enable Security Insights and start initial scan

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. In the Account Home, open Security Center. Under Perform initial scan, click Start scan.