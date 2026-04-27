Get started
This guide walks you through verifying that tagging works on your account and making your first API calls.
- At least one user with the Super Administrator, Workers Admin, or Tag Admin role. These roles can create, update, and delete tags.
- The API is the preferred interface for managing tags. You can also use the dashboard under Manage Account > Resource Tagging, but you should be comfortable making authenticated HTTP requests for automation workflows.
- An API token with the required permissions. Account Owned Tokens are recommended for automation.
Test the API to confirm tagging is active on your account:
|Response
|Meaning
|Action
|200 OK with
{"success": true, "result": [...]}
|Tagging is enabled. An empty array is normal if no tags exist yet.
|Proceed to the next step.
|403 mentioning "permission" or "role"
|The caller lacks required permissions.
|Verify the caller has a Super Admin, Workers Admin, or Tag Admin role, or that the token has
#com.cloudflare.api.account.tag.list scope.
|403 mentioning "feature" or "gate"
|Tagging is not enabled for this account.
|Contact Cloudflare support for assistance.
|401 Unauthorized
|Authentication failed.
|Verify the token is valid, not expired, and formatted correctly in the
Authorization: Bearer header.
|Any other response
|Unexpected error.
|Capture the full response body and contact Cloudflare support with the Account ID, request details, and timestamp.
Set tags on a resource using
PUT:
Then retrieve the tags:
Query all tagged resources in the account, optionally filtering by tag:
- Learn the full tag filtering syntax for complex queries.
- Understand the GET, merge, PUT workflow for modifying individual tags.
- Review supported resource types and their required fields.
- Review API limits and validation rules.