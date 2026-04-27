Get started

This guide walks you through verifying that tagging works on your account and making your first API calls.

Prerequisites

At least one user with the Super Administrator, Workers Admin, or Tag Admin role. These roles can create, update, and delete tags.

The API is the preferred interface for managing tags. You can also use the dashboard under Manage Account > Resource Tagging , but you should be comfortable making authenticated HTTP requests for automation workflows.

> , but you should be comfortable making authenticated HTTP requests for automation workflows. An API token with the required permissions. Account Owned Tokens are recommended for automation.

1. Verify tagging is enabled

Test the API to confirm tagging is active on your account:

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/keys" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

Interpreting the response

Response Meaning Action 200 OK with {"success": true, "result": [...]} Tagging is enabled. An empty array is normal if no tags exist yet. Proceed to the next step. 403 mentioning "permission" or "role" The caller lacks required permissions. Verify the caller has a Super Admin, Workers Admin, or Tag Admin role, or that the token has #com.cloudflare.api.account.tag.list scope. 403 mentioning "feature" or "gate" Tagging is not enabled for this account. Contact Cloudflare support for assistance. 401 Unauthorized Authentication failed. Verify the token is valid, not expired, and formatted correctly in the Authorization: Bearer header. Any other response Unexpected error. Capture the full response body and contact Cloudflare support with the Account ID, request details, and timestamp.

Set tags on a resource using PUT :

Terminal window curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{ "resource_type": "workers_script", "resource_id": "'" $RESOURCE_ID "'", "tags": { "environment": "production", "team": "platform" } }' Explain Code

Then retrieve the tags:

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags?resource_type=workers_script&resource_id= $RESOURCE_ID " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " \ -H "Content-Type: application/json"

3. List tagged resources

Query all tagged resources in the account, optionally filtering by tag:

Terminal window # All tagged resources curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN " # Filter: only resources with environment=production curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=environment=production" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "