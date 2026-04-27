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Error codes

Error code reference

CodeHTTP statusMessageLikely causeResolution
1002400Invalid set payloadRequest body is malformed or missing required fieldsVerify the body is valid JSON with resource_type, resource_id, and tags
1003400resource_type and resource_id are requiredMissing query parametersInclude both resource_type and resource_id in the query string
1006400Invalid resource typeUnsupported resource typeUse a supported resource type
1007400tag parameter must be in format...Tag filter syntax is incorrectRefer to tag filtering syntax
1009400tag_key is requiredMissing tag_key parameterInclude the tag_key path parameter
1010400too many tag filters (maximum 20)More than 20 tag query parametersReduce filters to 20 or fewer, or split across multiple requests
1011400tag key too long (maximum 256 characters)Tag key exceeds 256 charactersShorten the tag key
1012400tag value too long (maximum 1024 characters)Tag value exceeds 1,024 charactersShorten the tag value
1013400too many OR values in tag filter (maximum 10)More than 10 comma-separated values in a single filterSplit into multiple filters
1014400Invalid tag keyKey contains invalid charactersUse only letters, digits, _, ., -
1015400Invalid delete payloadDelete request body is malformedVerify the body includes resource_type and resource_id

Resource not found behavior

In the current beta, GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags returns 500 Internal Server Error for resources that do not exist or have never been tagged:

"resource not found: type={resource_type} id={resource_id}"

List endpoints (/tags/resources, /tags/keys, /tags/values/{key}) return 200 OK with an empty result array when no matches are found -- this is expected, not an error.

This 500 behavior is a known beta limitation and may change to 404 in a future release.