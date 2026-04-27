Error codes

Error code reference

Code HTTP status Message Likely cause Resolution 1002 400 Invalid set payload Request body is malformed or missing required fields Verify the body is valid JSON with resource_type , resource_id , and tags 1003 400 resource_type and resource_id are required Missing query parameters Include both resource_type and resource_id in the query string 1006 400 Invalid resource type Unsupported resource type Use a supported resource type 1007 400 tag parameter must be in format... Tag filter syntax is incorrect Refer to tag filtering syntax 1009 400 tag_key is required Missing tag_key parameter Include the tag_key path parameter 1010 400 too many tag filters (maximum 20) More than 20 tag query parameters Reduce filters to 20 or fewer, or split across multiple requests 1011 400 tag key too long (maximum 256 characters) Tag key exceeds 256 characters Shorten the tag key 1012 400 tag value too long (maximum 1024 characters) Tag value exceeds 1,024 characters Shorten the tag value 1013 400 too many OR values in tag filter (maximum 10) More than 10 comma-separated values in a single filter Split into multiple filters 1014 400 Invalid tag key Key contains invalid characters Use only letters, digits, _ , . , - 1015 400 Invalid delete payload Delete request body is malformed Verify the body includes resource_type and resource_id

Error 1007 note The error message text references : as the tag filter separator (for example, key:value ), but the API implementation uses = in query parameters (for example, tag=key=value ). The error message is outdated — always use = when constructing tag filters.

Resource not found behavior

In the current beta, GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags returns 500 Internal Server Error for resources that do not exist or have never been tagged:

"resource not found: type={resource_type} id={resource_id}"

List endpoints ( /tags/resources , /tags/keys , /tags/values/{key} ) return 200 OK with an empty result array when no matches are found -- this is expected, not an error.