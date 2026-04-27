Error codes
|Code
|HTTP status
|Message
|Likely cause
|Resolution
1002
|400
|Invalid set payload
|Request body is malformed or missing required fields
|Verify the body is valid JSON with
resource_type,
resource_id, and
tags
1003
|400
resource_type and
resource_id are required
|Missing query parameters
|Include both
resource_type and
resource_id in the query string
1006
|400
|Invalid resource type
|Unsupported resource type
|Use a supported resource type
1007
|400
|tag parameter must be in format...
|Tag filter syntax is incorrect
|Refer to tag filtering syntax
1009
|400
tag_key is required
|Missing
tag_key parameter
|Include the
tag_key path parameter
1010
|400
|too many tag filters (maximum 20)
|More than 20
tag query parameters
|Reduce filters to 20 or fewer, or split across multiple requests
1011
|400
|tag key too long (maximum 256 characters)
|Tag key exceeds 256 characters
|Shorten the tag key
1012
|400
|tag value too long (maximum 1024 characters)
|Tag value exceeds 1,024 characters
|Shorten the tag value
1013
|400
|too many OR values in tag filter (maximum 10)
|More than 10 comma-separated values in a single filter
|Split into multiple filters
1014
|400
|Invalid tag key
|Key contains invalid characters
|Use only letters, digits,
_,
.,
-
1015
|400
|Invalid delete payload
|Delete request body is malformed
|Verify the body includes
resource_type and
resource_id
In the current beta,
GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags returns
500 Internal Server Error for resources that do not exist or have never been tagged:
List endpoints (
/tags/resources,
/tags/keys,
/tags/values/{key}) return
200 OK with an empty result array when no matches are found -- this is expected, not an error.
This
500 behavior is a known beta limitation and may change to
404 in a future release.