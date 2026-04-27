Limits and validation
|Limit
|Value
|Error code
|Maximum tags per account
|10,000 (beta)
|N/A
|Maximum tag key length
|256 characters
1011
|Maximum tag value length
|1,024 characters
1012
|Maximum tag filters per query
|20
1010
|Maximum OR values per filter
|10
1013
|Results per page
|100 (fixed)
|N/A
When a limit is exceeded, the API returns
400 Bad Request with the corresponding error code.
During the beta, each account is limited to 10,000 total tags. If you need a higher limit, contact Cloudflare support.
Tag keys and values are case-sensitive.
Environment,
environment, and
ENVIRONMENT are treated as three distinct keys. Be consistent with casing conventions across your organization to avoid duplicate keys.
Tag keys must follow these character rules:
- Unicode letters (any language)
- Unicode digits (0-9)
- Underscores (
_)
- Periods (
.)
- Hyphens (
-)
- Empty strings
- Spaces
- Special characters (except
_,
.,
-)
|Key
|Valid
|Reason
environment
|Yes
|Letters only
team_name
|Yes
|Underscore
cost-center
|Yes
|Hyphen
owner.email
|Yes
|Period
env123
|Yes
|Letters and digits
env name
|No
|Contains space
team@work
|No
|Special character
@
|(empty)
|No
|Empty string
Invalid tag keys return
400 Bad Request with error code
1014.
List endpoints use cursor-based pagination with a fixed page size of 100. The page size is not configurable.
Paginated endpoints:
GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/keys
GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/resources
GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/values/{tag_key}
Refer to Filter resources by tag for pagination examples.