Limits and validation

API limits

Limit Value Error code Maximum tags per account 10,000 (beta) N/A Maximum tag key length 256 characters 1011 Maximum tag value length 1,024 characters 1012 Maximum tag filters per query 20 1010 Maximum OR values per filter 10 1013 Results per page 100 (fixed) N/A

When a limit is exceeded, the API returns 400 Bad Request with the corresponding error code.

During the beta, each account is limited to 10,000 total tags. If you need a higher limit, contact Cloudflare support.

Case sensitivity

Tag keys and values are case-sensitive. Environment , environment , and ENVIRONMENT are treated as three distinct keys. Be consistent with casing conventions across your organization to avoid duplicate keys.

Tag key validation

Tag keys must follow these character rules:

Allowed

Unicode letters (any language)

Unicode digits (0-9)

Underscores ( _ )

) Periods ( . )

) Hyphens ( - )

Not allowed

Empty strings

Spaces

Special characters (except _ , . , - )

Examples

Key Valid Reason environment Yes Letters only team_name Yes Underscore cost-center Yes Hyphen owner.email Yes Period env123 Yes Letters and digits env name No Contains space team@work No Special character @ (empty) No Empty string

Invalid tag keys return 400 Bad Request with error code 1014 .

Pagination

List endpoints use cursor-based pagination with a fixed page size of 100. The page size is not configurable.

Paginated endpoints:

GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/keys

GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/resources

GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/values/{tag_key}

Refer to Filter resources by tag for pagination examples.