Filter resources by tag

The GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/resources endpoint supports tag filtering via the tag query parameter. Multiple tag parameters combine with AND logic. For the full endpoint specification, refer to the Resource Tagging API reference ↗.

Warning Use = as the separator in tag filters (for example, tag=key=value ), not : . The API error message references : but the implementation uses = .

Filter types

Key-only filter

Match resources that have a specific tag key, regardless of value.

Terminal window # All resources with an "environment" tag (any value) curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=environment" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Key-value filter

Match resources where a tag key has a specific value.

Terminal window # All resources with environment=production curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=environment=production" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Multiple values (OR)

Match resources where a tag key has any of the specified values. Separate values with commas.

Terminal window # environment=production OR environment=staging curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=environment=production,staging" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Maximum of 10 OR values per filter (error code 1013 if exceeded).

Negate key

Match resources that do not have a specific tag key.

Terminal window # All resources without an "archived" tag curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=!archived" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Negate key-value

Match resources where a tag key does not have a specific value.

Terminal window # All resources where region is NOT us-west-1 curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=region!=us-west-1" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Combining filters

Multiple tag parameters combine with AND logic. All conditions must match.

Terminal window # Production resources in US regions, excluding archived curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=environment=production&tag=region=us-west-1,us-east-1&tag=!archived" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Maximum of 20 tag filters per query (error code 1010 if exceeded).

List all tag keys

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/keys" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

List values for a key

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/values/environment" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Optionally filter by resource type:

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/values/environment?type=workers_script" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "

Pagination

All list endpoints use cursor-based pagination with a fixed page size of 100 results.

When the response includes a non-null result_info.cursor , pass it as a query parameter to get the next page:

Terminal window curl -X GET "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /tags/resources?tag=environment=production&cursor= $CURSOR " \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $API_TOKEN "