Filter resources by tag

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The GET /accounts/{account_id}/tags/resources endpoint supports tag filtering via the tag query parameter. Multiple tag parameters combine with AND logic. For the full endpoint specification, refer to the Resource Tagging API reference ↗.
Filter types
Key-only filter
Match resources that have a specific tag key, regardless of value.
Key-value filter
Match resources where a tag key has a specific value.
Multiple values (OR)
Match resources where a tag key has any of the specified values. Separate values with commas.
Maximum of 10 OR values per filter (error code 1013 if exceeded).
Negate key
Match resources that do not have a specific tag key.
Negate key-value
Match resources where a tag key does not have a specific value.
Combining filters
Multiple tag parameters combine with AND logic. All conditions must match.
Maximum of 20 tag filters per query (error code 1010 if exceeded).
Discover available tags
List all tag keys
List values for a key
Optionally filter by resource type:
Pagination
All list endpoints use cursor-based pagination with a fixed page size of 100 results.
When the response includes a non-null result_info.cursor, pass it as a query parameter to get the next page:
When cursor is null, you have reached the last page. Pagination works seamlessly with tag filters.