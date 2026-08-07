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Metrics and analytics

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

R2 Data Catalog exposes metrics that allow you to monitor Iceberg REST API requests and table maintenance jobs (compaction and snapshot expiration) across your warehouses.

The metrics displayed in the Cloudflare dashboard are queried from Cloudflare's GraphQL Analytics API. You can access the metrics programmatically via GraphQL or any HTTP client.

Dashboard metrics

The Metrics tab on each catalog's detail page displays five charts that summarize catalog activity over a configurable time range:

Chart Description
Bytes Compacted Total bytes written by compaction jobs
Files Compacted Number of input files processed and output files created by compaction
Catalog Requests Total Iceberg REST API requests (for example, load-table, list-namespaces, commit-table)
Storage Size Current bucket storage size
Snapshots Expired Number of snapshots removed by snapshot expiration jobs

The overview page also shows Catalog Requests and Bucket Size columns in the catalogs table, giving you a quick summary across all your catalogs.

GraphQL datasets

Data operations metrics

R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track Iceberg REST API requests made to your catalog, such as loading tables, listing namespaces, and committing updates.

Metric GraphQL Field Name Aggregation Description
Request count count count Total number of Iceberg REST API requests
Request body bytes requestBodyBytes sum Total bytes sent in request bodies
Request duration requestDurationMs sum, avg, quantiles Request duration in milliseconds

The r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

  • warehouseName - The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse
  • operation - The Iceberg REST API operation name (for example, load-table, list-namespaces, commit-table)
  • namespaceName - The Iceberg namespace targeted by the request, if applicable
  • tableName - The Iceberg table targeted by the request, if applicable
  • httpStatus - HTTP response status code
  • datetime - Request timestamp
  • date - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a day
  • datetimeHour - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour
  • datetimeMinute - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute
  • datetimeFiveMinutes - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes
  • datetimeFifteenMinutes - Request timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes

Table maintenance metrics

R2 Data Catalog exports the below metrics within the r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset. These metrics track table maintenance jobs including compaction and snapshot expiration.

Metric GraphQL Field Name Aggregation Description
Job count count count Total number of maintenance jobs executed
Files processed filesProcessed sum Total input files processed by maintenance jobs
Files output filesOutput sum Total output files created by maintenance jobs
Input bytes inputBytes sum Total bytes read or scanned by maintenance jobs
Output bytes outputBytes sum Total bytes written by maintenance jobs
Job duration jobDurationMs sum, avg, quantiles Job duration in milliseconds

The r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups dataset provides the following dimensions for filtering and grouping queries:

  • warehouseName - The name of the R2 Data Catalog warehouse
  • jobType - The type of maintenance job (compaction, snapshot-expiration)
  • namespaceName - The Iceberg namespace containing the table
  • tableName - The Iceberg table that was maintained
  • success - Whether the job succeeded (1) or failed (0)
  • datetime - Job timestamp
  • date - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a day
  • datetimeHour - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of an hour
  • datetimeMinute - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of a minute
  • datetimeFiveMinutes - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of five minutes
  • datetimeFifteenMinutes - Job timestamp, truncated to the start of fifteen minutes

Query via the GraphQL API

You can programmatically query analytics for your R2 Data Catalog warehouses via the GraphQL Analytics API. This API queries the same datasets as the Cloudflare dashboard and supports GraphQL introspection.

R2 Data Catalog GraphQL datasets require an accountTag filter with your Cloudflare account ID.

Measure data operations over a time period

This query returns the total number of Iceberg REST API requests and total request duration, grouped by operation, for a specific warehouse.

query CatalogDataOperations(
	$accountTag: String!
	$warehouseName: String!
	$datetimeStart: Time!
	$datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
	viewer {
		accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
			r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
				limit: 10000
				filter: {
					warehouseName: $warehouseName
					datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
					datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
				}
			) {
				count
				dimensions {
					operation
				}
				sum {
					requestBodyBytes
					requestDurationMs
				}
				avg {
					requestDurationMs
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

Measure request latency percentiles

This query returns request duration percentiles for a specific warehouse, which is useful for understanding latency distribution.

query CatalogLatencyPercentiles(
	$accountTag: String!
	$warehouseName: String!
	$datetimeStart: Time!
	$datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
	viewer {
		accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
			r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
				limit: 10000
				filter: {
					warehouseName: $warehouseName
					datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
					datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
				}
			) {
				count
				dimensions {
					operation
				}
				quantiles {
					requestDurationMsP50
					requestDurationMsP90
					requestDurationMsP99
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

Query table maintenance job metrics

This query returns a summary of compaction and snapshot expiration jobs for a specific warehouse, including files processed, bytes read and written, and success or failure status.

query CatalogMaintenanceMetrics(
	$accountTag: String!
	$warehouseName: String!
	$datetimeStart: Time!
	$datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
	viewer {
		accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
			r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups(
				limit: 10000
				filter: {
					warehouseName: $warehouseName
					datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
					datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
				}
			) {
				count
				dimensions {
					jobType
					tableName
					success
				}
				sum {
					filesProcessed
					filesOutput
					inputBytes
					outputBytes
					jobDurationMs
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

Filter by operation or table

You can narrow results to a specific Iceberg operation or table. For example, to query only load-table operations for a specific table:

query CatalogFilterByOperation(
	$accountTag: String!
	$datetimeStart: Time!
	$datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
	viewer {
		accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
			r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
				limit: 10000
				filter: {
					warehouseName: "my-warehouse"
					operation: "load-table"
					tableName: "my_table"
					datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
					datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
				}
			) {
				count
				sum {
					requestDurationMs
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

To query only failed maintenance jobs:

query CatalogFailedMaintenanceJobs(
	$accountTag: String!
	$datetimeStart: Time!
	$datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
	viewer {
		accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
			r2CatalogTableMaintenanceAdaptiveGroups(
				limit: 10000
				filter: {
					warehouseName: "my-warehouse"
					success: 0
					datetime_geq: $datetimeStart
					datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd
				}
			) {
				count
				dimensions {
					jobType
					tableName
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

Query across all warehouses

To query metrics across all warehouses on an account, omit the warehouseName filter and include warehouseName in the dimensions:

query CatalogAllWarehouses(
	$accountTag: String!
	$datetimeStart: Time!
	$datetimeEnd: Time!
) {
	viewer {
		accounts(filter: { accountTag: $accountTag }) {
			r2CatalogDataOperationsAdaptiveGroups(
				limit: 10000
				filter: { datetime_geq: $datetimeStart, datetime_leq: $datetimeEnd }
			) {
				count
				dimensions {
					warehouseName
					operation
				}
				sum {
					requestDurationMs
				}
			}
		}
	}
}

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