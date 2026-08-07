Below is an example of using Snowflake ↗ to connect and query data from R2 Data Catalog (read-only). Prerequisites Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗. Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog. Create an R2 API token with both R2 and data catalog permissions. A Snowflake ↗ account with the necessary privileges to create external volumes and catalog integrations. Example usage In your Snowflake SQL worksheet ↗ or notebook ↗, run the following commands: -- Create a database (if you don't already have one) to organize your external data CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS r2_example_db; -- Create an external volume pointing to your R2 bucket CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL VOLUME ext_vol_r2 STORAGE_LOCATIONS = ( ( NAME = 'my_r2_storage_location' STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3COMPAT' STORAGE_BASE_URL = 's3compat://<bucket-name>' CREDENTIALS = ( AWS_KEY_ID = '<access_key>' AWS_SECRET_KEY = '<secret_access_key>' ) STORAGE_ENDPOINT = '<account_id>.r2.cloudflarestorage.com' ) ) ALLOW_WRITES = FALSE; -- Create a catalog integration for R2 Data Catalog (read-only) CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATION r2_data_catalog CATALOG_SOURCE = ICEBERG_REST TABLE_FORMAT = ICEBERG CATALOG_NAMESPACE = 'default' REST_CONFIG = ( CATALOG_URI = '<catalog_uri>' CATALOG_NAME = '<warehouse_name>' ) REST_AUTHENTICATION = ( TYPE = BEARER BEARER_TOKEN = '<token>' ) ENABLED = TRUE; -- Create an Apache Iceberg table in your selected Snowflake database CREATE ICEBERG TABLE my_iceberg_table CATALOG = 'r2_data_catalog' EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'ext_vol_r2' CATALOG_TABLE_NAME = 'my_table'; -- Name of existing table in your R2 data catalog -- Query your Iceberg table SELECT * FROM my_iceberg_table;