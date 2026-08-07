Spark (Scala)

Overview Prerequisites Example usage

Below is an example of how you can build an Apache Spark ↗ application (with Scala) which connects to R2 Data Catalog. This application is built to run locally, but it can be adapted to run on a cluster.

Prerequisites

Example usage

To start, create a new empty project directory somewhere on your machine.

Inside that directory, create the following file at src/main/scala/com/example/R2DataCatalogDemo.scala . This will serve as the main entry point for your Spark application.

package com.example import org.apache.spark.sql. S park S ession object R 2 D ata C atalog D emo { def main(args: A rray[ S tring]): U nit = { val uri = sys.env(" CATALOG _ URI ") val warehouse = sys.env(" WAREHOUSE ") val token = sys.env(" TOKEN ") val spark = S park S ession.builder() .app N ame(" M y R 2 D ata C atalog D emo") .master("local[*]") .config("spark.sql.extensions", "org.apache.iceberg.spark.extensions. I ceberg S park S ession E xtensions") .config("spark.sql.catalog.mydemo", "org.apache.iceberg.spark. S park C atalog") .config("spark.sql.catalog.mydemo.type", "rest") .config("spark.sql.catalog.mydemo.uri", uri) .config("spark.sql.catalog.mydemo.warehouse", warehouse) .config("spark.sql.catalog.mydemo.token", token) .get O r C reate() import spark.implicits._ val data = S eq( ( 1 , " A lice", 25 ), ( 2 , " B ob", 30 ), ( 3 , " C harlie", 35 ), ( 4 , " D iana", 40 ) ).to DF ("id", "name", "age") spark.sql(" USE mydemo") spark.sql(" CREATE NAMESPACE IF NOT EXISTS demo N amespace") data.write T o("demo N amespace.demotable").create O r R eplace() val read R esult = spark.sql(" SELECT * FROM demo N amespace.demotable WHERE age > 30 ") println(" R ecords with age > 30 :") read R esult.show() } }

For building this application and managing dependencies, we will use sbt (“simple build tool”) ↗. The following is an example build.sbt file to place at the root of your project. It is configured to produce a "fat JAR", bundling all required dependencies.

name := "R2DataCatalogDemo" version := "1.0" val sparkVersion = "3.5.3" val icebergVersion = "1.8.1" // You need to use binaries of Spark compiled with either 2.12 or 2.13; and 2.12 is more common. // If you download Spark 3.5.3 with sdkman, then it comes with 2.12.18 scalaVersion := "2.12.18" libraryDependencies ++= Seq ( "org.apache.spark" %% "spark-core" % sparkVersion, "org.apache.spark" %% "spark-sql" % sparkVersion, "org.apache.iceberg" % "iceberg-core" % icebergVersion, "org.apache.iceberg" % "iceberg-spark-runtime-3.5_2.12" % icebergVersion, "org.apache.iceberg" % "iceberg-aws-bundle" % icebergVersion, ) // build a fat JAR with all dependencies assembly / assemblyMergeStrategy := { case PathList ( "META-INF" , "services" , xs @ _* ) => MergeStrategy.concat case PathList ( "META-INF" , xs @ _* ) => MergeStrategy.discard case "reference.conf" => MergeStrategy.concat case "application.conf" => MergeStrategy.concat case x if x. endsWith ( ".properties" ) => MergeStrategy.first case x => MergeStrategy.first } // For Java 17 Compatibility Compile / javacOptions ++= Seq ( "--release" , "17" )

To enable the sbt-assembly plugin ↗ (used to build fat JARs), add the following to a new file at project/assembly.sbt :

addSbtPlugin("com.eed3si9n" % "sbt-assembly" % "1.2.0")

Make sure Java, Spark, and sbt are installed and available in your shell. If you are using SDKMAN, you can install them as shown below:

sdk install java 17.0.14-amzn sdk install spark 3.5.3 sdk install sbt 1.10.11

With everything installed, you can now build the project using sbt. This will generate a single bundled JAR file.

sbt clean assembly

After building, the output JAR should be located at target/scala-2.12/R2DataCatalogDemo-assembly-1.0.jar .

To run the application, you will use spark-submit . Below is an example shell script ( submit.sh ) that includes the necessary Java compatibility flags for Spark on Java 17:

# We need to set these "--add-opens" so that Spark can run on Java 17 (it needs access to # parts of the JVM which have been modularized and made internal). JAVA_17_COMPATIBILITY="--add-opens=java.base/sun.nio.ch=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.nio=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.lang=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.util=ALL-UNNAMED --add-opens=java.base/java.util.concurrent=ALL-UNNAMED" spark-submit \ --conf "spark.driver.extraJavaOptions=$JAVA_17_COMPATIBILITY" \ --conf "spark.executor.extraJavaOptions=$JAVA_17_COMPATIBILITY" \ --class com.example.R2DataCatalogDemo target/scala-2.12/R2DataCatalogDemo-assembly-1.0.jar

Before running it, make sure the script is executable:

chmod +x submit.sh

At this point, your project directory should be structured like this:

Makefile

README.md

build.sbt

project assembly.sbt build.properties project

spark-submit.sh

src main scala com example R2DataCatalogDemo.scala



Before submitting the job, make sure you have the required environment variable set for your catalog URI, warehouse, and Cloudflare API token.

export CATALOG_URI = export WAREHOUSE = export TOKEN =

You are now ready to run the job: