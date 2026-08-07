Getting started

Overview Prerequisites 1. Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog 2. Create an API token 3. Install uv 4. Install marimo and set up your project with uv 5. Create a Python notebook to interact with the data warehouse Learn more

This guide will instruct you through:

Creating your first R2 bucket and enabling its data catalog.

Creating an API token needed for query engines to authenticate with your data catalog.

Using PyIceberg ↗ to create your first Iceberg table in a marimo ↗ Python notebook.

to create your first Iceberg table in a marimo Python notebook. Using PyIceberg ↗ to load sample data into your table and query it.

Prerequisites

Node.js version manager Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog

If not already logged in, run: npx wrangler login Create an R2 bucket: npx wrangler r2 bucket create r2-data-catalog-tutorial Enable the catalog on your bucket: npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable r2-data-catalog-tutorial When you run this command, take note of the Warehouse and Catalog URI. You will need these later. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 Data Catalog page. Go to R2 Data Catalog ↗ Select Create catalog. Enter the bucket name r2-data-catalog-tutorial . The wizard creates the bucket automatically if it does not already exist. Optionally choose a location hint. Review the configuration and select Create catalog. Once created, the catalog detail page displays your Catalog URI and Warehouse name. Note these values for later.

2. Create an API token

Iceberg clients (including PyIceberg ↗) must authenticate to the catalog with an R2 API token that has both R2 and catalog permissions.

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page. Go to Overview ↗ Select Manage API tokens. Select Create API token. Select the R2 Token text to edit your API token name. Under Permissions, choose the Admin Read & Write permission. This guide creates and writes to tables, so it requires read and write access. For query-only clients, you can instead use an Admin Read only token. For details on choosing the right permission level, refer to Authenticate your Iceberg engine. Select Create API Token. Note the Token value.

3. Install uv

You need to install a Python package manager. In this guide, use uv ↗. If you do not already have uv installed, follow the installing uv guide ↗.

4. Install marimo and set up your project with uv

We will use marimo ↗ as a Python notebook.

Create a directory where our notebook will be stored: mkdir r2-data-catalog-notebook Change into our new directory: cd r2-data-catalog-notebook Initialize a new uv project (this creates a .venv and a pyproject.toml ): uv init Add marimo and required dependencies: uv add marimo pyiceberg pyarrow pandas

5. Create a Python notebook to interact with the data warehouse

Create a file called r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py . Paste the following code snippet into your r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py file: import marimo __generated_with = "0.11.31" app = marimo.App( width = "medium" ) @app.cell def _ (): import marimo as mo return (mo,) @app.cell def _ (): import pandas import pyarrow as pa import pyarrow.compute as pc import pyarrow.parquet as pq from pyiceberg.catalog.rest import RestCatalog # Define catalog connection details (replace variables) WAREHOUSE = "<WAREHOUSE>" TOKEN = "<TOKEN>" CATALOG_URI = "<CATALOG_URI>" # Connect to R2 Data Catalog catalog = RestCatalog( name = "my_catalog" , warehouse = WAREHOUSE , uri = CATALOG_URI , token = TOKEN , ) return ( CATALOG_URI , RestCatalog, TOKEN , WAREHOUSE , catalog, pa, pandas, pc, pq, ) @app.cell def _ (catalog): # Create default namespace if needed catalog.create_namespace_if_not_exists( "default" ) return @app.cell def _ (pa): # Create simple PyArrow table df = pa.table({ "id" : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], "name" : [ "Alice" , "Bob" , "Charlie" ], "score" : [ 80.0 , 92.5 , 88.0 ], }) return (df,) @app.cell def _ (catalog, df): # Create or load Iceberg table test_table = ( "default" , "people" ) if not catalog.table_exists(test_table): print ( f "Creating table: { test_table } " ) table = catalog.create_table( test_table, schema = df.schema, ) else : table = catalog.load_table(test_table) return table, test_table @app.cell def _ (df, table): # Append data table.append(df) return @app.cell def _ (table): print ( "Table contents:" ) scanned = table.scan().to_arrow() print (scanned.to_pandas()) return (scanned,) @app.cell def _ (): # Optional cleanup. To run uncomment and run cell # print(f"Deleting table: {test_table}") # catalog.drop_table(test_table) # print("Table dropped.") return if __name__ == "__main__" : app.run() Replace the CATALOG_URI , WAREHOUSE , and TOKEN variables with your values from sections 1 and 2 respectively. Launch the notebook editor in your browser: uv run marimo edit r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py Once your notebook connects to the catalog, the catalog along with its namespaces and tables will appear in the Datasources panel in marimo.

In the Python notebook above, you:

Connect to your catalog. Create the default namespace. Create a simple PyArrow table. Create (or load) the people table in the default namespace. Append sample data to the table. Print the contents of the table. (Optional) Drop the people table we created for this tutorial.

Learn more

Managing catalogs Enable or disable R2 Data Catalog on your bucket, retrieve configuration details, and authenticate your Iceberg engine.