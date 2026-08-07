Getting started

This guide will instruct you through:
- Creating your first R2 bucket and enabling its data catalog.
- Creating an API token needed for query engines to authenticate with your data catalog.
- Using PyIceberg ↗ to create your first Iceberg table in a marimo ↗ Python notebook.
- Using PyIceberg ↗ to load sample data into your table and query it.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Install
Node.js↗.
Node.js version manager
Use a Node version manager like Volta ↗ or nvm ↗ to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of
16.17.0 or later.
-
If not already logged in, run:
-
Create an R2 bucket:
-
Enable the catalog on your bucket:
When you run this command, take note of the Warehouse and Catalog URI. You will need these later.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 Data Catalog page.Go to R2 Data Catalog ↗
-
Select Create catalog.
-
Enter the bucket name
r2-data-catalog-tutorial. The wizard creates the bucket automatically if it does not already exist. Optionally choose a location hint.
-
Review the configuration and select Create catalog.
-
Once created, the catalog detail page displays your Catalog URI and Warehouse name. Note these values for later.
Iceberg clients (including PyIceberg ↗) must authenticate to the catalog with an R2 API token that has both R2 and catalog permissions.
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page.Go to Overview ↗
-
Select Manage API tokens.
-
Select Create API token.
-
Select the R2 Token text to edit your API token name.
-
Under Permissions, choose the Admin Read & Write permission. This guide creates and writes to tables, so it requires read and write access. For query-only clients, you can instead use an Admin Read only token. For details on choosing the right permission level, refer to Authenticate your Iceberg engine.
-
Select Create API Token.
-
Note the Token value.
You need to install a Python package manager. In this guide, use uv ↗. If you do not already have uv installed, follow the installing uv guide ↗.
We will use marimo ↗ as a Python notebook.
-
Create a directory where our notebook will be stored:
-
Change into our new directory:
-
Initialize a new uv project (this creates a
.venvand a
pyproject.toml):
-
Add marimo and required dependencies:
-
Create a file called
r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py.
-
Paste the following code snippet into your
r2-data-catalog-tutorial.pyfile:
-
Replace the
CATALOG_URI,
WAREHOUSE, and
TOKENvariables with your values from sections 1 and 2 respectively.
-
Launch the notebook editor in your browser:
Once your notebook connects to the catalog, the catalog along with its namespaces and tables will appear in the Datasources panel in marimo.
In the Python notebook above, you:
- Connect to your catalog.
- Create the
defaultnamespace.
- Create a simple PyArrow table.
- Create (or load) the
peopletable in the
defaultnamespace.
- Append sample data to the table.
- Print the contents of the table.
- (Optional) Drop the
peopletable we created for this tutorial.