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Getting started

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

This guide will instruct you through:

Prerequisites

  1. Sign up for a Cloudflare account.
  2. Install Node.js.

Node.js version manager

Use a Node version manager like Volta or nvm to avoid permission issues and change Node.js versions. Wrangler, discussed later in this guide, requires a Node version of 16.17.0 or later.

1. Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog

  1. If not already logged in, run:

    npx wrangler login

  2. Create an R2 bucket:

    npx wrangler r2 bucket create r2-data-catalog-tutorial

  3. Enable the catalog on your bucket:

    npx wrangler r2 bucket catalog enable r2-data-catalog-tutorial

    When you run this command, take note of the Warehouse and Catalog URI. You will need these later.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 Data Catalog page.

    Go to R2 Data Catalog ↗

  2. Select Create catalog.

  3. Enter the bucket name r2-data-catalog-tutorial. The wizard creates the bucket automatically if it does not already exist. Optionally choose a location hint.

  4. Review the configuration and select Create catalog.

  5. Once created, the catalog detail page displays your Catalog URI and Warehouse name. Note these values for later.

2. Create an API token

Iceberg clients (including PyIceberg) must authenticate to the catalog with an R2 API token that has both R2 and catalog permissions.

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the R2 object storage page.

    Go to Overview ↗

  2. Select Manage API tokens.

  3. Select Create API token.

  4. Select the R2 Token text to edit your API token name.

  5. Under Permissions, choose the Admin Read & Write permission. This guide creates and writes to tables, so it requires read and write access. For query-only clients, you can instead use an Admin Read only token. For details on choosing the right permission level, refer to Authenticate your Iceberg engine.

  6. Select Create API Token.

  7. Note the Token value.

3. Install uv

You need to install a Python package manager. In this guide, use uv. If you do not already have uv installed, follow the installing uv guide.

4. Install marimo and set up your project with uv

We will use marimo as a Python notebook.

  1. Create a directory where our notebook will be stored:

    mkdir r2-data-catalog-notebook

  2. Change into our new directory:

    cd r2-data-catalog-notebook

  3. Initialize a new uv project (this creates a .venv and a pyproject.toml):

    uv init

  4. Add marimo and required dependencies:

    uv add marimo pyiceberg pyarrow pandas

5. Create a Python notebook to interact with the data warehouse

  1. Create a file called r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py.

  2. Paste the following code snippet into your r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py file:

    import marimo

__generated_with = "0.11.31"
app = marimo.App(width="medium")


@app.cell
def _():
		import marimo as mo
		return (mo,)


@app.cell
def _():
		import pandas
		import pyarrow as pa
		import pyarrow.compute as pc
		import pyarrow.parquet as pq

		from pyiceberg.catalog.rest import RestCatalog

		# Define catalog connection details (replace variables)
		WAREHOUSE = "<WAREHOUSE>"
		TOKEN = "<TOKEN>"
		CATALOG_URI = "<CATALOG_URI>"

		# Connect to R2 Data Catalog
		catalog = RestCatalog(
				name="my_catalog",
				warehouse=WAREHOUSE,
				uri=CATALOG_URI,
				token=TOKEN,
		)
		return (
				CATALOG_URI,
				RestCatalog,
				TOKEN,
				WAREHOUSE,
				catalog,
				pa,
				pandas,
				pc,
				pq,
		)


@app.cell
def _(catalog):
		# Create default namespace if needed
		catalog.create_namespace_if_not_exists("default")
		return


@app.cell
def _(pa):
		# Create simple PyArrow table
		df = pa.table({
				"id": [1, 2, 3],
				"name": ["Alice", "Bob", "Charlie"],
				"score": [80.0, 92.5, 88.0],
		})
		return (df,)


@app.cell
def _(catalog, df):
		# Create or load Iceberg table
		test_table = ("default", "people")
		if not catalog.table_exists(test_table):
				print(f"Creating table: {test_table}")
				table = catalog.create_table(
						test_table,
						schema=df.schema,
				)
		else:
				table = catalog.load_table(test_table)
		return table, test_table


@app.cell
def _(df, table):
		# Append data
		table.append(df)
		return


@app.cell
def _(table):
		print("Table contents:")
		scanned = table.scan().to_arrow()
		print(scanned.to_pandas())
		return (scanned,)


@app.cell
def _():
		# Optional cleanup. To run uncomment and run cell
		# print(f"Deleting table: {test_table}")
		# catalog.drop_table(test_table)
		# print("Table dropped.")
		return


if __name__ == "__main__":
		app.run()

  3. Replace the CATALOG_URI, WAREHOUSE, and TOKEN variables with your values from sections 1 and 2 respectively.

  4. Launch the notebook editor in your browser:

    uv run marimo edit r2-data-catalog-tutorial.py

    Once your notebook connects to the catalog, the catalog along with its namespaces and tables will appear in the Datasources panel in marimo.

In the Python notebook above, you:

  1. Connect to your catalog.
  2. Create the default namespace.
  3. Create a simple PyArrow table.
  4. Create (or load) the people table in the default namespace.
  5. Append sample data to the table.
  6. Print the contents of the table.
  7. (Optional) Drop the people table we created for this tutorial.

Learn more

Managing catalogs

Enable or disable R2 Data Catalog on your bucket, retrieve configuration details, and authenticate your Iceberg engine.

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