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DuckDB

Last updated View as MarkdownAgent setup

Below is an example of using DuckDB to connect to R2 Data Catalog. For more information on connecting to R2 Data Catalog with DuckDB, refer to DuckDB documentation.

Prerequisites

Example usage

In the DuckDB CLI (Command Line Interface), run the following commands:

-- Install the iceberg DuckDB extension (if you haven't already) and load the extension.
INSTALL iceberg;
LOAD iceberg;

-- Install and load httpfs extension for reading/writing files over HTTP(S).
INSTALL httpfs;
LOAD httpfs;

-- Create a DuckDB secret to store R2 Data Catalog credentials.
CREATE SECRET r2_secret (
    TYPE ICEBERG,
    TOKEN '<token>'
);

-- Attach R2 Data Catalog with the following ATTACH statement.
ATTACH '<warehouse_name>' AS my_r2_catalog (
    TYPE ICEBERG,
    ENDPOINT '<catalog_uri>'
);

-- Create the default schema in the catalog and set it as the active schema.
CREATE SCHEMA my_r2_catalog.default;
USE my_r2_catalog.default;

-- Create and populate a sample Iceberg table with data.
CREATE TABLE my_iceberg_table AS SELECT a FROM range(4) t(a);

-- Show all available tables.
SHOW ALL TABLES;

-- Query the Iceberg table you just created.
SELECT * FROM my_r2_catalog.default.my_iceberg_table;

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