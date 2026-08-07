Below is an example of using DuckDB ↗ to connect to R2 Data Catalog. For more information on connecting to R2 Data Catalog with DuckDB, refer to DuckDB documentation ↗.
- Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗.
- Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog.
- Create an R2 API token with both R2 and data catalog permissions.
- Install DuckDB ↗.
- Note: DuckDB 1.4.0 ↗ or greater is required to attach and write to Iceberg REST Catalogs ↗.
- Note: DuckDB does not currently support ↗
DELETEon partitioned tables.
In the DuckDB CLI ↗ (Command Line Interface), run the following commands: