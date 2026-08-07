Below is an example of using StarRocks ↗ to connect, query, modify data from R2 Data Catalog (read-write). Prerequisites Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗. Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog. Create an R2 API token with both R2 and data catalog permissions. A running StarRocks ↗ frontend instance. You can use the all-in-one ↗ docker setup. Example usage In your running StarRocks instance, run these commands: -- Create an Iceberg catalog named `r2` and set it as the current catalog CREATE EXTERNAL CATALOG r2 PROPERTIES ( "type" = "iceberg", "iceberg.catalog.type" = "rest", "iceberg.catalog.uri" = "<r2_catalog_uri>", "iceberg.catalog.security" = "oauth2", "iceberg.catalog.oauth2.token" = "<r2_api_token>", "iceberg.catalog.warehouse" = "<r2_warehouse_name>" ); SET CATALOG r2; -- Create a database and display all databases in newly connected catalog CREATE DATABASE testdb; SHOW DATABASES FROM r2; +--------------------+ | Database | +--------------------+ | information_schema | | testdb | +--------------------+ 2 rows in set (0.66 sec)