Below is an example of using PyIceberg ↗ to connect to R2 Data Catalog. Prerequisites Sign up for a Cloudflare account ↗. Create an R2 bucket and enable the data catalog. Create an R2 API token with both R2 and data catalog permissions. Install the PyIceberg ↗ and PyArrow ↗ libraries. Example usage import pyarrow as pa from pyiceberg.catalog.rest import RestCatalog from pyiceberg.exceptions import NamespaceAlreadyExistsError # Define catalog connection details (replace variables) WAREHOUSE = "<WAREHOUSE>" TOKEN = "<TOKEN>" CATALOG_URI = "<CATALOG_URI>" # Connect to R2 Data Catalog catalog = RestCatalog( name="my_catalog", warehouse=WAREHOUSE, uri=CATALOG_URI, token=TOKEN, ) # Create default namespace catalog.create_namespace("default") # Create simple PyArrow table df = pa.table({ "id": [1, 2, 3], "name": ["Alice", "Bob", "Charlie"], }) # Create an Iceberg table test_table = ("default", "my_table") table = catalog.create_table( test_table, schema=df.schema, )