Workers API
Pipelines exposes an API directly to your Workers scripts via the bindings concept. Bindings allow you to securely send data to a pipeline without having to manage API keys or clients. Sending data via a Worker is enabled by default.
Bind to a pipeline by defining a
pipelines binding within your Wrangler configuration. For example:
You can bind multiple pipelines to a Worker.
The Pipelines binding exposes a
send() method. For example, to log inbound HTTP requests to your Worker:
A binding which allows a Worker to send messages to a pipeline.
-
send(records):
Promise<void>
- Sends records to the pipeline. The body must be an array of objects which are JSON serializable.
- When the promise resolves, the records are confirmed to be ingested.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-