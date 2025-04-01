Pipelines exposes an API directly to your Workers scripts via the bindings concept. Bindings allow you to securely send data to a pipeline without having to manage API keys or clients. Sending data via a Worker is enabled by default.

Send data from a Worker

Setup a binding

Bind to a pipeline by defining a pipelines binding within your Wrangler configuration. For example:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "pipeline-starter" , " main " : "src/index.ts" , " compatibility_date " : "2025-04-01" , " pipelines " : [ { " pipeline " : "<MY-PIPELINE-NAME>" , " binding " : "PIPELINE" } ] } #:schema node_modules/wrangler/config-schema.json name = "pipeline-starter" main = "src/index.ts" compatibility_date = "2025-04-01" [[ pipelines ]] pipeline = "<MY-PIPELINE-NAME>" # The name of your Pipeline binding = "PIPELINE" # The binding name, accessed using env.MY_PIPELINE

You can bind multiple pipelines to a Worker.

Send data

The Pipelines binding exposes a send() method. For example, to log inbound HTTP requests to your Worker:

export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) : Promise < Response > { let log = { url : request . url , method : request . method , headers : Object . fromEntries ( request . headers ) , }; await env . PIPELINE . send ([ log ]) ; return new Response ( 'Hello World!' ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

Workers API

Pipeline

A binding which allows a Worker to send messages to a pipeline.

interface Pipeline < PipelineRecord > { send ( records : PipelineRecord [] ) : Promise < void >; }

send(records) : Promise<void> Sends records to the pipeline. The body must be an array of objects which are JSON serializable. When the promise resolves, the records are confirmed to be ingested.

