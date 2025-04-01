 Skip to content
Workers API

Pipelines exposes an API directly to your Workers scripts via the bindings concept. Bindings allow you to securely send data to a pipeline without having to manage API keys or clients. Sending data via a Worker is enabled by default.

Send data from a Worker

Setup a binding

Bind to a pipeline by defining a pipelines binding within your Wrangler configuration. For example:

{
  "name": "pipeline-starter",
  "main": "src/index.ts",
  "compatibility_date": "2025-04-01",
  "pipelines": [
    {
      "pipeline": "<MY-PIPELINE-NAME>",
      "binding": "PIPELINE"
    }
  ]
}

You can bind multiple pipelines to a Worker.

Send data

The Pipelines binding exposes a send() method. For example, to log inbound HTTP requests to your Worker:

export default {
  async fetch(request, env, ctx): Promise<Response> {
    let log = {
      url: request.url,
      method: request.method,
      headers: Object.fromEntries(request.headers),
      };
    await env.PIPELINE.send([log]);
    return new Response('Hello World!');
  },
} satisfies ExportedHandler<Env>;

Pipeline

A binding which allows a Worker to send messages to a pipeline.

interface Pipeline<PipelineRecord> {
  send(records: PipelineRecord[]): Promise<void>;
}

  • send(records): Promise<void>

    • Sends records to the pipeline. The body must be an array of objects which are JSON serializable.
    • When the promise resolves, the records are confirmed to be ingested.