Tutorials
View tutorials to help you get started with Pipelines.
|Name
|Last Updated
|Type
|Difficulty
|Ingest data from a Worker, and analyze using MotherDuck
|about 17 hours ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Intermediate
|Create a data lake of clickstream data
|about 17 hours ago
|📝 Tutorial
|Intermediate
