Configure HTTP endpoint

Pipelines support data ingestion over HTTP. When you create a new pipeline using the default settings you will receive a globally scalable ingestion endpoint. To ingest data, make HTTP POST requests to the endpoint.

Terminal window $ npx wrangler@latest pipelines create my-clickstream-pipeline --r2-bucket my-bucket 🌀 Authorizing R2 bucket "my-bucket" 🌀 Creating pipeline named "my-clickstream-pipeline" ✅ Successfully created pipeline my-clickstream-pipeline Id: 0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc Name: my-clickstream-pipeline Sources: HTTP: Endpoint: https://0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc.pipelines.cloudflare.com/ Authentication: off Format: JSON Worker: Format: JSON Destination: Type: R2 Bucket: my-bucket Format: newline-delimited JSON Compression: GZIP Batch hints: Max bytes: 100 MB Max duration: 300 seconds Max records: 100,000 🎉 You can now send data to your pipeline! Send data to your pipeline's HTTP endpoint: curl "https://0e00c5ff09b34d018152af98d06f5a1xvc.pipelines.cloudflare.com/" -d '[{ ...JSON_DATA... }]'

Authentication

You can secure your HTTP ingestion endpoint using Cloudflare API tokens. By default, authentication is turned off. To configure authentication, use the --require-http-auth flag while creating or updating a pipeline.

Terminal window $ npx wrangler pipelines create [PIPELINE-NAME] --r2-bucket [ R2-BUCKET-NAME ] --require-http-auth true

Once authentication is turned on, you will need to include a Cloudflare API token in your request headers.

Get API token

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Navigate to your API Keys ↗ . Select Create Token. Choose the template for Workers Pipelines. Select Continue to summary > Create token. Make sure to copy the API token and save it securely.

Making authenticated requests

Include the API token you created in the previous step in the headers for your request:

Terminal window curl https://<PIPELINE-ID>.pipelines.cloudflare.com -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer ${ API_TOKEN } " \ -d '[{"foo":"bar"}, {"foo":"bar"}, {"foo":"bar"}]'

Specifying CORS Settings

If you want to use your pipeline to ingest client side data, such as website clicks, you will need to configure your Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) settings ↗.

Without setting your CORS settings, browsers will restrict requests made to your pipeline endpoint. For example, if your website domain is https://my-website.com , and you want to post client side data to your pipeline at https://<PIPELINE-ID>.pipelines.cloudflare.com , without CORS settings, the request will fail.

To fix this, you need to configure your pipeline to accept requests from https://my-website.com . You can do so while creating or updating a pipeline, using the flag --cors-origins . You can specify multiple domains separated by a space.

Terminal window $ npx wrangler pipelines update [PIPELINE-NAME] --cors-origins https://mydomain.com http://localhost:8787

You can specify that all cross origin requests are accepted. We recommend only using this option in development, and not for production use cases.

Terminal window $ npx wrangler pipelines update [PIPELINE-NAME] --cors-origins "*"