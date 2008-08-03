Configure HTTP endpoint
Pipelines support data ingestion over HTTP. When you create a new pipeline using the default settings you will receive a globally scalable ingestion endpoint. To ingest data, make HTTP POST requests to the endpoint.
You can secure your HTTP ingestion endpoint using Cloudflare API tokens. By default, authentication is turned off. To configure authentication, use the
--require-http-auth flag while creating or updating a pipeline.
Once authentication is turned on, you will need to include a Cloudflare API token in your request headers.
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Navigate to your API Keys ↗.
- Select Create Token.
- Choose the template for Workers Pipelines. Select Continue to summary > Create token. Make sure to copy the API token and save it securely.
Include the API token you created in the previous step in the headers for your request:
If you want to use your pipeline to ingest client side data, such as website clicks, you will need to configure your Cross-Origin Resource Sharing (CORS) settings ↗.
Without setting your CORS settings, browsers will restrict requests made to your pipeline endpoint. For example, if your website domain is
https://my-website.com, and you want to post client side data to your pipeline at
https://<PIPELINE-ID>.pipelines.cloudflare.com, without CORS settings, the request will fail.
To fix this, you need to configure your pipeline to accept requests from
https://my-website.com. You can do so while creating or updating a pipeline, using the flag
--cors-origins. You can specify multiple domains separated by a space.
You can specify that all cross origin requests are accepted. We recommend only using this option in development, and not for production use cases.
After the
--cors-origins have been set on your pipeline, your pipeline will respond to preflight requests and
POST requests with the appropriate
Access-Control-Allow-Origin headers set.
