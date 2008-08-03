Increase pipeline throughput

A pipeline's maximum throughput can be increased by increasing the shard count. A single shard can handle approximately 7,000 requests per second, or can ingest 7 MB/s of data.

By default, each pipeline is configured with two shards. To set the shard count, use the --shard-count flag while creating or updating a pipeline:

Terminal window $ npx wrangler pipelines update [PIPELINE-NAME] --shard-count 10

Note The default shard count will be set to auto in the future, with support for automatic horizontal scaling.

How shards work

Each pipeline is composed of stateless, independent shards. These shards are spun up when a pipeline is created. Each shard is composed of layers of Durable Objects. The Durable Objects buffer data, replicate for durability, handle compression, and delivery to R2.

When a record is sent to a pipeline:

The Pipelines Worker receives the record. The record is routed to to one of the shards. The record is handled by a set of Durable Objects, which commit the record to storage and replicate for durability. Records accumulate until the batch definitions are met. The batch is written to an output file and optionally compressed. The output file is delivered to the configured R2 bucket.

Increasing the number of shards will increase the maximum throughput of a pipeline, as well as the number of output files created.

Example

Your workload might require making 5,000 requests per second to a pipeline. If you create a pipeline with a single shard, all 5,000 requests will be routed to the same shard. If your pipeline has been configured with a maximum batch duration of 1 second, every second, all 5,000 requests will be batched, and a single file will be delivered.

Increasing the shard count to 2 will double the number of output files. The 5,000 requests will be split into 2,500 requests to each shard. Every second, each shard will create a batch of data, and deliver to R2.

Considerations while increasing the shard count

Increasing the shard count also increases the number of output files that your pipeline generates. This in turn increases the cost of writing data to R2, as each file written to R2 counts as a single class A operation. Additionally, smaller files are slower, and more expensive, to query. Rather than setting the maximum, choose a shard count based on your workload needs.

Determine the right number of shards

Choose a shard count based on these factors:

The number of requests per second you will make to your pipeline

The amount of data per second you will send to your pipeline

Each shard is capable of handling approximately 7,000 requests per second, or ingesting 7 MB/s of data. Either factor might act as the bottleneck, so choose the shard count based on the higher number.

For example, if you estimate that you will ingest 70 MB/s, making 70,000 requests per second, setup a pipeline with 10 shards. However, if you estimate that you will ingest 70 MB/s while making 100,000 requests per second, setup a pipeline with 15 shards.

Limits