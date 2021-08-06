Specify prefixes to advertise
List all prefixes and the ASNs from which you want them to originate.
When specifying prefixes, observe these guidelines:
- Prefixes must support at least 256 hosts (/24 in classless inter-domain routing [CIDR] notation).
- Internet Routing Registry entries and Letters of Authorization must match the prefixes and originating prefixes you submit to Cloudflare.
- When using contiguous prefixes, specify aggregate prefixes where possible.
- When using Route Origin Authorizations (ROAs) to sign routes for resource public key infrastructure (RPKI), the prefix and originating ASN must match the onboarding submission.
- If you do not own an ASN, you may use our Cloudflare Customer ASN (AS209242) as the originating AS.
For an example prefix configuration, refer to this table:
|Prefix
|Originating AS
|103.21.244.0/23
|AS209242
|131.0.72.0/22
|AS395747
|103.21.245.0/24
|AS395747
Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) control for advertisements
Use BGP to control the status of your prefix — advertised or withdrawn — from Cloudflare's edge for more flexibility and control over your routes. The BGP controlled advertisement system works by establishing BGP sessions to Cloudflare's route reflector devices, which propagate BGP routes globally across all the locations at Cloudflare's edge.
To prevent unexpected behavior, you must use either BGP control or dynamic advertisement for your prefixes but you cannot use both.
To begin using BGP control, contact your account team with the following information:
- BGP endpoint IP addresses
- Prefixes you want to use with BGP control
- Your ASN for the BGP session
After receiving your information, Cloudflare updates firewall filters to establish the BGP session and provides you with the BGP endpoints to control your prefixes.