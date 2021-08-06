Specify IP addresses for endpoint health checks

Magic Transit uses endpoint health checks to determine the overall health of your inter-network connections. Probes originate from Cloudflare infrastructure, outside customer network namespaces, and target IP addresses deep within your network, beyond the tunnel-terminating border router. These “long distance” probes are purely diagnostic.

When choosing which endpoint IP addresses to monitor with health checks, use these guidelines:

Provide 1 IP address for each of the prefixes to be advertised by Cloudflare.

Redundant IPs routed via the same ISP and infrastructure are not necessary but are useful when troubleshooting.

Cloudflare pings health check IPs from within the published Cloudflare IP range External link icon Open external link, which is also available via the Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link.

For an example endpoint health check configuration, refer to this table: