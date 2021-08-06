Set up Magic Transit
Magic Transit setup is straightforward but involves significant configuration of critical network infrastructure. To ensure smooth integration with Magic Transit, Cloudflare uses the process described in these articles:
- Onboarding outlines the onboarding process, from scoping to going live, which typically takes about 10 business days. Cloudflare can significantly accelerate this timeline in active-attack scenarios.
- Requirements covers router compatibility, letters of authorization (LOA), internet routing registry (IRR) verification, and maximum segment size (MSS) settings.
- Provide configuration data defines customer configuration data required for Cloudflare to set up Magic Transit for your organization.
- Configure Magic Transit firewall outlines recommended Magic Transit firewall policies and customization.