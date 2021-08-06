Skip to content
Magic Transit
Rules

You can check for an existing root ruleset from the dashboard or via the Account rulesets API. If you are a new Magic Transit customer, you may not have a root ruleset created for your account.

To view examples for root rulesets, review the the Magic Firewall Terraform documentation.

Add rules

To add a rule:

  1. From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets.
  2. Click Magic Firewall.
  3. Click Add a Rule.
  4. Fill out the information for your new rule.
  5. When you are done, click Add new rule.

Update rules

To update a rule:

  1. From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets.
  2. Click Magic Firewall. A list of firewall rules displays.
  3. Locate the rule you want to edit and click Edit.
  4. Update the rule with your changes and click Edit rule.

Delete an existing rule

To delete an existing rule:

  1. Locate the rule you'd like to delete in the list.
  2. From the end of the row, click Delete.
  3. Click Delete again to confirm the deletion.