Rules

You can check for an existing root ruleset from the dashboard or via the Account rulesets API External link icon Open external link. If you are a new Magic Transit customer, you may not have a root ruleset created for your account.

To view examples for root rulesets, review the the Magic Firewall Terraform documentation External link icon Open external link.

​ Add rules

To add a rule:

From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets. Click Magic Firewall. Click Add a Rule. Fill out the information for your new rule. When you are done, click Add new rule.

To update a rule:

From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets. Click Magic Firewall. A list of firewall rules displays. Locate the rule you want to edit and click Edit. Update the rule with your changes and click Edit rule.

​ Delete an existing rule

To delete an existing rule: