Rules
You can check for an existing root ruleset from the dashboard or via the Account rulesets API. If you are a new Magic Transit customer, you may not have a root ruleset created for your account.
To view examples for root rulesets, review the the Magic Firewall Terraform documentation.
Add rules
To add a rule:
- From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets.
- Click Magic Firewall.
- Click Add a Rule.
- Fill out the information for your new rule.
- When you are done, click Add new rule.
Update rules
To update a rule:
- From your dashboard, click Firewall Rulesets.
- Click Magic Firewall. A list of firewall rules displays.
- Locate the rule you want to edit and click Edit.
- Update the rule with your changes and click Edit rule.
Delete an existing rule
To delete an existing rule:
- Locate the rule you'd like to delete in the list.
- From the end of the row, click Delete.
- Click Delete again to confirm the deletion.