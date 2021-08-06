Examples
Skip Action
The example below blocks all tcp ports, but allows one port (8080) by using the skip action.
curl -X POST https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/${account_id}/rulesets \
-H 'Content-Type: application/json' \
-H 'X-Auth-Email: user@example.com' \
-H 'X-Auth-Key: 00000000000' \
--data '{
"name": "Example ruleset",
"kind": "root",
"phase": "magic_transit",
"description": "Example ruleset description",
"rules": [
{
"action": "skip",
"action_parameters": { "ruleset": "current" },
"expression": "tcp.dstport in { 8080 } ",
"description": "Allow port 8080"
},
{
"action": "block",
"expression": "tcp.dstport in { 1..65535 }",
"description": "Block all tcp ports"
}
]
}'