Cloudflare Docs
Magic-Transit
Cloudflare Docs
Magic Transit
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Magic Transit on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Enable Flow-based monitoring alerts

  1. Log in to your Cloudflare dashboard and select Notifications.
  2. From Notifications, click Add.
  3. Locate Magic Transit in the list and click Select to add a Flow-based Monitoring: Volumetric Attack notification.
  4. Enter a name and description for the notification.
  5. Add an email address for the person who should receive the notification.
  6. Click Create when you are done.

For more information on receiving notifications via PagerDuty or using webhooks, refer to create a notification .