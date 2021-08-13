Skip to content
Magic Transit
Magic Transit
Assign tunnel route priorities

Magic Transit uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels from Cloudflare’s edge to your data centers.

You must assign a route priority to each GRE tunnel–subnet pair in your GRE configuration using the following guidelines:

  • Lower values have greater priority.
  • When the priority values for prefix entries match, Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic. You can refer to an example of this scenario with the 103.21.244.0/24 subnet in the edge routing configuration example below.
Edge routing configuration example
GRE tunnelSubnetPriority
GRE_1_IAD103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_2_IAD103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_3_ATL103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_4_ATL103.21.244.0/24100
GRE_1_IAD103.21.245.0/24200
GRE_2_IAD103.21.245.0/24200
GRE_3_ATL103.21.245.0/24100
GRE_4_ATL103.21.245.0/24100

For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, refer to Traffic steering.

Create and edit static routes

Create and edit static routes to route traffic through GRE tunnels with the Magic Transit Static Routes API.