Assign tunnel route priorities

Magic Transit uses a static configuration to route your traffic through Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) tunnels from Cloudflare’s edge to your data centers.

You must assign a route priority to each GRE tunnel–subnet pair in your GRE configuration using the following guidelines:

Lower values have greater priority.

When the priority values for prefix entries match, Cloudflare uses equal-cost multi-path (ECMP) packet forwarding to route traffic. You can refer to an example of this scenario with the 103.21.244.0/24 subnet in the edge routing configuration example below.

Edge routing configuration example GRE tunnel Subnet Priority GRE_1_IAD 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_2_IAD 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_3_ATL 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_4_ATL 103.21.244.0/24 100 GRE_1_IAD 103.21.245.0/24 200 GRE_2_IAD 103.21.245.0/24 200 GRE_3_ATL 103.21.245.0/24 100 GRE_4_ATL 103.21.245.0/24 100

For more on how Cloudflare uses ECMP packet forwarding, refer to Traffic steering.

​ Create and edit static routes